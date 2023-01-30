Montgomery County supervisors approve Wilkshire rezoning

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors finally OK’d the rezoning that was needed for a diverse residential development that will add just over 200 dwelling units on 33 acres of land on Peppers Ferry Road.

Supervisors, on a 7-0 vote, approved the rezoning after tabling the issue in December over concerns about whether sufficient safeguards were in place to address traffic and safety challenges.

The Wilkshire is a project from Roanoke-based developer Robert Fralin, who spearheaded the nearby New River Village subdivision. The Wilkshire development, which is specifically located at 1784 and 1756 Peppers Ferry Road, will comprise a mixture of apartments, duplexes and single-family homes.

Among the primary concerns raised by the board as they mulled over the project was the existing traffic volume on Peppers Ferry, which supervisors pointed out is a major roadway that’s been prone to a significant number of crashes over the years.

Among the challenges supervisors pointed out is drivers having to abruptly turn off the narrow Peppers Ferry where motorists often travel at excessive speeds. That issue, they said, has often led to rear-end collisions.

Additionally, supervisors brought up long-standing calls to widen the roadway and reduce the speed limit — the latter of which has in fact occurred and was recently publicized by the county sheriff’s office. The agency announced on social media this week that the speed limit for Peppers Ferry, or Virginia 114, from the Christiansburg limits to the Radford Arsenal has changed from 55 to 45 mph.

The developer, in response to the concerns, has volunteered a number of proffers. Among the initially volunteered conditions was the installation of left-turn lanes on Peppers Ferry for cars going into the development itself and for cars turning onto Rolling Hills Drive, which serves as an entrance to a residential area.

However, concerns over the development’s previously proposed singular entrance and exit remained. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said in December that setup could lead to some serious problems if a wreck ever happened right at the entrance. She said it would not only block traffic on Virginia 114, but also people trying to leave or enter the subdivision.

The development’s plans underwent some further adjustments before the board took up the matter again this week.

Among the additions is a second full-access road that will connect to the existing road serving the Grace Life Baptist Church. Although this addition will be constructed and maintained as a private road, it will be open for full access to the development.

Also, the developer has promised that no more than 108 units of the allowable density may be granted a certificate of occupancy until the second full-access is provided to the development.

Another addition the developer has included is a 10-foot-wide paved trail that could be used for emergency access. The trail, which will extend to Peppers Ferry, will be installed during the beginning of the first phase of construction. No certificates of occupancy may be granted until the turn lane and trail improvements are added, according to plans submitted to the county.

Several supervisors voiced satisfaction with the added conditions.

“I think the two improvements, the extra entrance and the turn lanes satisfied my worries on this project,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski.

Despite the previous concerns, several supervisors noted that the county’s Comprehensive Plan does call for urban expansion to occur in that area.

Blevins said this week the project isn’t perfect when taking into account the challenges on Peppers Ferry. She described Peppers Ferry as a challenging roadway and spoke about the lack of immediately available funding to try to widen it.

But Blevins pointed out how the project fits the urban expansion direction and touted the addition of the second access road.

“I just want to make sure we’re doing everything we could to make this a good project for the community and Route 114,” she said.

The Wilkshire specifically involves 150 apartments to be divided among seven buildings and another six structures to house 12 duplex units. This portion of the project is going on 15 acres of land that the rezoning moved from an agricultural to a multi-family residential district.

Also planned are 39 single-family homes on approximately 18 acres that the rezoning moved from an agricultural to residential district.