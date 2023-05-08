CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County on Monday officially brought an end to the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, an operation that earlier reports revealed stopped months ago.

The county’s Board of Supervisors, via a 7-0 vote, formally removed the rescue squad — also known as Shawsville Volunteer EMS Inc. — as a recognized and designated emergency response agency in the locality’s emergency medical services response plan. The vote terminated the squad’s authority to provide emergency medical response.

With the decision, the board directed the county Fire and EMS Department to assume the squad’s former responsibilities in the area it previously covered. The board also directed county fire and EMS to make provisions for any volunteers of the Shawsville rescue squad to continue to serve with the department “if they are able, qualified and willing to serve,” according to the approved measure.

The challenges facing volunteers is reflective of a greater issue, said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers Shawsville.

“As you know, volunteerism is something that is affecting the entire country, not just eastern Montgomery County … and the Shawsville rescue squad has been in operation for many decades,” he said. “They really provided a great service to the citizens of eastern Montgomery County. We definitely want to recognize that.”

Fijalkowski continued: “It’s unfortunate to see an agency like this go away, but it’s a victim of the times and we’re moving forward.”

Fijalowski, however, reiterated the portion of the resolution stating that former members of the rescue squad could continue volunteering with the county.

The rescue squad appeared to have ceased operations earlier this year when a listing by Roanoke-based Walker Commercial Services Inc. showed its two buildings — the station facility itself and a garage/warehouse structure — up for sale. A look at the listing Monday show the station facilities are now under contract.

The buildings, although adjacent to each other, have separate addresses. The listing price for the property at 6620 Roanoke Road is $250,000, while the price for the property at 6604 Roanoke Road is $150,000.

The listing of the station prompted questions from a number of eastern Montgomery County residents due to their financial contributions to the rescue squad over the years. Those contributions came in the form of taxpayer dollars and donations, and the residents have voiced a desire to see the equipment remain in the area the organization served.

The rescue squad had total revenue of $129,533, the vast majority of which came from sources that included contributions, gifts and grants, according to the latest available tax form on www.guidestar.org, a site that provides publicly available financial figures on nonprofits. That latest tax form Guidestar listed, a 990EZ, was from 2019.

The tax form showed total expenses of $111,333, with the rescue squad having a fund balance of $54,224 at the end of the year when adding net assets. The expenses were from items such as fuel, repairs and maintenance, medical supplies, cleaning, computer and internet, meals, entertainment, office supplies, uniforms, radios and utilities.

While the supervisors’ vote Monday formally dissolved the operation, the rescue squad’s responses to calls had already been in decline.

The squad responded to 21 of 85 calls last July, or 25% for that month, according to figures the county previously provided. By December, that response rate fell to 1%.

County officials, however, have clarified that all calls still received a response. When the Shawsville rescue squad couldn’t respond, the county’s fire and EMS or Christiansburg mostly covered the calls, the county said.

The county has enacted other measures to continue addressing needs in the Shawsville area. A county official said earlier this year that the fire and EMS department has a unit housed at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department to help address rescue responses on the eastern side of the county.

“In an effort to make sure citizens receive a response when they need emergency services, Montgomery County has implemented paid EMTs and paramedics to help in times when rescue squad volunteers are unable to respond to calls,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris wrote in an email last month.

Attempts to reach members of the now defunct Shawsville operation have been unsuccessful.