Montgomery County supervisors leave tax rates unchanged

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors adopted a $220.7 million budget for 2022-23 and decided that the real estate and personal property tax rates will remain unchanged for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

Supervisors, on a 7-0 vote this past week, adopted the budget, an amount that is just over 4% higher than the current budget.

The supervisors, on a 6-1 vote, also adopted the tax rates for the next fiscal year — a lineup of figures that includes the real estate rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value and the personal property rate of 2.55 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax applies to major belongings such as vehicles.

The county’s real estate tax rate of 89 cents translates to an annual bill of $890 for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 for tax purposes.

The recent vote on the tax rate marks another year in which the 4-3 Republican dominated board has decided to not change the real estate rate. Supervisors haven’t passed a tax increase since 2013, when they approved a 2-cent hike to specifically provide funding for future school capital projects.

This year, board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins even made an unsuccessful push to lower the rate. She cast the lone vote against the tax rates and said in an interview after the recent meeting that she wanted to give taxpayers somewhat of a break in light of current inflation and the upcoming reassessment, among some factors.

Reassessment is a process Montgomery County undergoes every four years where it recalculates all property values. The county calculates its assessment of a property with its tax rate to determine an annual real estate tax bill.

Reassessment has at least in the past decade often resulted in higher tax bills for many in the county, even if supervisors didn’t change the rate. Among the key drivers of the higher assessments has been the county’s own sustained economic growth over the years.

Blevins, however, said this past week that she has concerns about the effects of the next reassessment due to the state of the current housing market. She said she has learned that it hasn’t been uncommon for recent buyers across the county to pay tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price for homes.

“I have concerns,” Blevins said. “I thought this was the time, [especially] with high inflation … to give some type of tax relief to our citizens.”

Blevins said she also worries about those who live on fixed incomes.

“I just don’t want them to be blindsided,” she said, adding that reassessment notices are set to go out in the fall.

Also, most personal property tax bills will be higher even without a rate increase due to the increased value of vehicles, prompted by issues caused by the pandemic.

Among other budget highlights are plans to add paid jobs to aid rescue services, county officials say have over the years posed tricky challenges due to the fact they’re manned by volunteers.

The budget includes an allocation of just under $1 million for the creation of roughly 10 full-time equivalent positions in emergency medical services, a department that already has a few paid jobs. The new jobs will consist of both full- and part-time positions that would include paramedics and life support providers.

The budget also includes a 5% general wage increase for all full- and part-time classified employees, which will go into effect on July 1. For employees who have reached the top of their pay grade, county officials said they’ll receive a one-time 5% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.

As for the schools, which make up the county’s single-biggest expense, the budget includes an additional $2.1 million for the school operating fund. That amount, however, falls short of the additional $4.4 million previously requested by the school board, which has plans to give school system employees an average 5% pay increase.

Deputy County Administrator Angie Hill told supervisors just before the budget vote that school officials were still working out the funding for their needs.

Blevins also pointed to the usual availability of year-end carryover funds to help with school operational needs.

