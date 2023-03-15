CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County supervisors April DeMotts and Mary Biggs announced this week that they will seek re-election.

The two Democrats are among four supervisors whose terms end later this year. The others are Republicans Sherri Blevins and Darrell Sheppard.

Sheppard, of District E, recently said he will seek re-election, while Blevins, District C, has announced that she will leave the board once her term ends. Blevins, who’s chairwoman of the board, is currently serving her one and only term.

Biggs and DeMotts, respectively, represent supervisor District F and District G, each of which include the town of Blacksburg.

“For District G voters, they will be able to choose to re-elect me, if desired,” DeMotts said at the end of a supervisors meeting earlier this week. “I’m not quite finished. I’ve got a few more years left to hopefully make some more progress on our goals for the county. I’m very excited to be making the announcement to [seek] re-election this fall.”

DeMotts’ time on the board began in 2016.

Biggs, who’s vice chairwoman of the board, is currently the longest-serving supervisor. The retired teacher first began serving on the board in 1996.

“I also will be seeking re-election, or as I call it, ‘rehiring’ for my district to do this job that I love and I’ve loved for so long,” said Biggs, whose announcement followed DeMotts’. “I’m looking forward to continuing to plan for the challenges of our county as we continue to grow, and really looking at our capital projects.”

Among the successes Biggs touted was the connection of the trail near the county’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to the Frog Pond and the availability of a dog park.

Biggs and DeMotts are among the three Democrats on the 4-3 GOP majority board.