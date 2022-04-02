Montgomery County supervisors pass CHS bond issuance

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved this past week the issuance of up to $90 million bonds, most of which is targeted for the long-planned renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School.

The measure, which passed on a 6-1 vote, was specifically for the issuance of general obligation school bonds via a program offered by the Virginia Public School Authority. Supervisor April DeMotts, who supported a larger bond amount, cast the lone vote against the item.

The latest move by supervisors checks off another step for the CHS project, which recent plans show will double the capacity of the decades-old structure from 866 to 1,400 students.

CHS will be the school division’s most ambitious work in years and is the flagship piece in a string of projects to tackle overcrowding in the Christiansburg strand of schools.

The issuance supervisors approved, however, was down from the $100 million the school board sought.

MCPS officials have said — and reiterated the point to supervisors this past week — that a small portion of the borrowed funds would be for other future, but not quite fully identified, school capital needs.

The district’s assistant superintendent of operations Tommy Kranz told supervisors there are a number of other challenges that would need to be addressed down the road, particularly in the Blacksburg strand. One example the top district official has brought up several times in recent talks is the problematic mechanical system at Kipps Elementary School.

Still, several supervisors voiced concerns about the lack of more definite plans for the remaining borrowed funds.

“If you had a plan it sure would make me more comfortable,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski. “What I hear right now is $85 million for the high school, and $15 million for a slush fund.”

Kranz immediately pushed back against the supervisor’s description of the $15 million, with the district official saying it won’t in any shape or form be that kind of money.

In addition to reiterating the need to soon address issues elsewhere in the district, Kranz said it “makes sense to borrow today, rather than wait.”

Other supervisors hesitant about approving a $100 million issuance also raised concerns about the challenges that amount could pose over the 20-year repayment term, as well as how it could make it difficult for the county to address other needs that may come up.

“I know the schools have needs. The county has needs,” said Supervisor Todd King. “I just have a big concern about tapping out as far as we can go.”

The county would have to find additional revenue streams if it wished to issue more debt prior to 2030, said county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris, who cited comments from financial advisory firm Davenport & Co.

The county, Harris said, takes into account two things when it’s determining how much debt can be issued: debt capacity and debt affordability.

“Debt capacity means we meet our debt ratios,” she wrote in an email addressing the recently approved bond issuance. “Debt affordability means we have enough funds currently budgeted to pay for additional debt service. While we will have debt capacity before 2030, we won’t have sufficient existing funding until 2030.”

There was still some support for the $100 million, though, with a few supervisors stressing the need to prepare for the growing number of challenges in the Blacksburg strand of schools.

Supervisor Mary Biggs pointed to developments that have been approved along Prices Fork Road that have increased pressure on the schools in that area and will inevitably lead to continued increases in student populations.

Additionally, Biggs said the county needs to prepare for potential cost overruns with the CHS project.

The $100 million bond issuance for the schools was placed on the table first, but that measure failed on a 4-3 vote split along party lines. Republicans have a 4-3 majority on the board of supervisors.

Supervisors then passed the $90 million issuance, which was proposed by Fijalkowski as a compromise.

The CHS plan calls for $85 million in debt funding and another $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan money, the latter of which is set to go toward the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said this past week that the plan is still to use some of the funding for school capital needs. She also said the district is still working through the design process for CHS.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.