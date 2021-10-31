Montgomery County supervisors pass voucher item on split vote

Democratic Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, said the reduction in funding to the schools would then lead the district to turn to supervisors to make up the deficit. Biggs’ comment was a reference to a long-held view among supervisors that the schools’ ongoing funding hurdles are largely due to insufficient funding from the state.

Biggs also referenced the recent positions taken by the Christiansburg Institute, the local NAACP branch and the Montgomery County Education Association to explain her stance against vouchers.

“My whole life, I have dedicated to public education funding and I believe public education is the great equalizer,” she said.

Fellow Democratic Supervisor Sara Bohn said research also suggests vouchers have had a negative impact where they have been used.

Republican Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, however, attempted to allay some of the fears over the issue by pointing out that he’s seen additional state money that could be dipped into for the vouchers and prevent any cuts in public school funding.

Before supervisors took action on the legislative priorities, they heard comments from several speakers on both sides of the voucher issue. Many repeated previously expressed points in favor or against vouchers.