Montgomery County supervisors pass voucher item on split vote

CHRISTIANSBURG — A controversial school vouchers and tax credits item will be included in an annual list of measures the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors puts together each year and sends to the Virginia General Assembly in hopes of approval.
Supervisors, on a 4-3 vote split along party lines, approved their legislative priorities last week and they include a request for state lawmakers to let school vouchers or tax credits be available to public school students who decide to switch to private or home schools. The measure would provide public school students with a voucher or tax credit to be spent on private school or home school tuition.
Many items in the annual legislative priorities rarely get immediate approval from state lawmakers, meaning the document often includes some from previous years.
While the decision of vouchers lies in the General Assembly’s hands, the issue has sparked much debate in Montgomery County over the past few weeks.
The request drew condemnation from several members of the county School Board, as well organizations such as the Christiansburg Institute and the Montgomery County-Radford-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP.
Criticism of the call for vouchers has included concerns that the measure would effectively take away money from public schools due to drops in enrollment and send the funds to private schools. Critics have called into question the accountability of private schools, which they have said are held to different legal standards.
Critics have also compared the support for vouchers to measures certain school districts adopted decades ago to oppose integration.
One of the underlying reasons behind the support for vouchers is numerous parents’ opposition to the recent adoption by many Virginia school districts—including the one in Montgomery County—of policies for transgender students.
The policies were triggered by the General Assembly’s previous passing of legislation requiring school boards to adopt measures for transgender students that are in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies. In fact, some school officials in the state have noted that, regardless of personal beliefs, districts are legally required to enact stronger protections for transgender students.
Many parents, however, have remained vehemently opposed to the new measures largely on the grounds of religious faith and fears they could endanger certain students in places such as bathrooms where some classmates could take advantage of the policy by being dishonest about their true gender identity.
The Montgomery County supervisors — the Republicans who form the board’s 4-3 GOP majority — who supported keeping the voucher item in the legislative priorities argued that parents disgruntled with recent events in the schools should be allowed to put their children in settings that align with their values.
Republican Supervisor Sherri Blevins said she’s unsure if giving parents more choices will solve all the issues but that it will at least open up discussion about the issues in the schools.
“I think choices are good,” she said. “Right now, what I’m hearing is a lot of frustration from parents that they don’t feel they have that choice.”
Fellow Republican Supervisor Todd King echoed some of Blevins’ comments.
“If they know the students have another choice, I think they’re [school districts] going to listen more,” King said. “This country was founded on choice.”
Supervisors in favor of the vouchers have also argued that the potential reduction in school funding would be made up with an equal drop in operational costs. Their colleagues against the vouchers have countered that drops in enrollment won’t necessarily lead to equal or greater reductions in operational costs.
The Democratic supervisors and several county school officials and school board members have said fixed costs such as the maintenance of existing buildings and other equipment would still be there. During a recent discussion between supervisors and school board members, school officials said the reduction in operational costs would have to be greater than the drops in revenue to avoid cost burdens for the schools.
Democratic Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, said the reduction in funding to the schools would then lead the district to turn to supervisors to make up the deficit. Biggs’ comment was a reference to a long-held view among supervisors that the schools’ ongoing funding hurdles are largely due to insufficient funding from the state.
Biggs also referenced the recent positions taken by the Christiansburg Institute, the local NAACP branch and the Montgomery County Education Association to explain her stance against vouchers.
“My whole life, I have dedicated to public education funding and I believe public education is the great equalizer,” she said.
Fellow Democratic Supervisor Sara Bohn said research also suggests vouchers have had a negative impact where they have been used.
Republican Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, however, attempted to allay some of the fears over the issue by pointing out that he’s seen additional state money that could be dipped into for the vouchers and prevent any cuts in public school funding.
Before supervisors took action on the legislative priorities, they heard comments from several speakers on both sides of the voucher issue. Many repeated previously expressed points in favor or against vouchers.
Another problem with the recent vouchers debate is that it led supervisors to be sharply split on the legislative priorities. Divisions along partisan lines is common on the board, but the elected body is rarely split on the annual legislative priorities.
Even in the past when there wasn’t unanimity, the divide wasn’t as significant as it was on the recent legislative priorities, said Biggs, who has been on the board since 1996 and is currently the longest serving supervisor.
The supervisors who opposed the voucher item asked county staff to ensure the final legislative priorities document reflects their votes on the matter.