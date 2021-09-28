Montgomery County supervisors take next step toward passenger rail authority

Back in May, not long after he signed the legislation needed for the authority, Northam made a stop in Christiansburg where he announced the plan to finally bring passenger rail back to the area. The plan is part of a greater initiative that includes an investment of more than $250 million toward an array of infrastructure improvements and the acquisition of right of way and track.

Several supervisors touted the ongoing work on passenger rail.

“Sounds like getting the authority together is the next step,” said Supervisor Darrell Sheppard.

Monday’s supervisors meeting involved a presentation from the New River Valley Regional Commission’s executive director, Kevin Byrd, who provided an overview on the passenger rail project and its history.

The NRVRC has performed key work on the passenger rail initiative, including studying recommended station locations and providing some early details on how the authority could work.

Byrd revisited the authority’s functions Monday, including showing previous estimates on the station’s annual operating costs. He, however, clarified that more solid estimates on station costs are somewhat unknown at the moment because the exact location of the facility has yet to be determined.