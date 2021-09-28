Montgomery County supervisors take next step toward passenger rail authority

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to advertise an ordinance that would create the entity that would own and operate a future passenger rail station.
The New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority would own the facility that would operate passenger rail when it begins.
The formation of an authority was made possible earlier this year when Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation authorizing the creation of such a body.
The authority is slated to involve representation from a number of municipalities in the New River Valley, Virginia Tech and Radford University, each of which will share in the cost of operating the station expected to be built somewhere in the Christiansburg area.
The measure that supervisors are slated to eventually vote on would also solidify Montgomery County’s authority membership and would allow for the execution of an agreement that sets forth the rights and obligations of each authority member.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said to fellow supervisors before the vote to advertise the ordinance Monday night to begin thinking about who would want to serve on the authority’s board.
The recent move marks the latest development in a now years-long and much supported effort to return passenger rail to the New River Valley.
Back in May, not long after he signed the legislation needed for the authority, Northam made a stop in Christiansburg where he announced the plan to finally bring passenger rail back to the area. The plan is part of a greater initiative that includes an investment of more than $250 million toward an array of infrastructure improvements and the acquisition of right of way and track.
Several supervisors touted the ongoing work on passenger rail.
“Sounds like getting the authority together is the next step,” said Supervisor Darrell Sheppard.
Monday’s supervisors meeting involved a presentation from the New River Valley Regional Commission’s executive director, Kevin Byrd, who provided an overview on the passenger rail project and its history.
The NRVRC has performed key work on the passenger rail initiative, including studying recommended station locations and providing some early details on how the authority could work.
Byrd revisited the authority’s functions Monday, including showing previous estimates on the station’s annual operating costs. He, however, clarified that more solid estimates on station costs are somewhat unknown at the moment because the exact location of the facility has yet to be determined.
Previous figures Byrd went over - numbers that were calculated when it was recommended that the station go near the Christiansburg Aquatic Center - included an estimated annual operating cost of $360,000 and a site construction cost of just over $4 million.
A preferred plan also called on Virginia Tech and the three municipal governments within Montgomery County to share the bulk of the operating costs - about 78% for all four partners, or just under 20% for each. Byrd said that breakdown is based on the authority members’ population, the anticipated ridership from each of them and their proximity to the station.
In addition to Montgomery County, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Tech, the proposed ordinance on the creation of the authority lists Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties, the town of Pulaski, Radford and Radford University as members.
Each member would make two appointments to the authority board, according to Byrd’s presentation.
The Montgomery County board is scheduled to take up the ordinance on Oct. 25.