CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors sent a resolution Monday night to its advisory arm and planning staff that asks them to come up with measures that would shine a stronger light on the future development of solar farms.

The resolution, which the board passed 7-0, asks the county’s planning commission and the planning staff to study and seek public input on the subject of large scale solar energy systems.

The resolution ultimately asks for the recommendation of “appropriate changes to the county Comprehensive Plan and county zoning ordinance to better identify where such projects should be located and to better mitigate the potential impacts from solar energy development.”

“This is something that I think we desperately need, and I think there’s good news, also,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers the Elliston area.

Fijalkowski said he recently attended a presentation in Botetourt County with other Montgomery staff where he heard from a number of figures — including a solar industry representative — on efforts to address a similar issue in other localities.

“It wasn’t that difficult, and that’s the good news,” he said. “I think this is something that won’t be as hard to accomplish as I originally thought. All we have to do is customize it to fit our county.”

The measure supervisors passed comes amid a proposal from Colorado-based Pivot Energy to build a five megawatt solar generation farm on roughly 30 acres of land on the historic Fotheringay property just south of Eastern Montgomery Elementary School in Elliston.

The project requires the approval of a special use permit, but Pivot Energy last week withdrew the request amid strong community opposition in eastern Montgomery County and in anticipation of the solar ordinance related resolution supervisors passed Monday night.

The solar farm proposal called for roughly 10,500 panels. One of the project’s touted benefits was an aim to save ratepayers money on their electricity bills, which would have been a first-of-its-kind opportunity in the county, Pivot Energy previously said.

While supporters pointed to how it would have helped fulfill a need to build more sustainable energy sources and address ongoing concerns over climate change, its many opponents argued the farm went against much of the environmental conservation measures in that part of the county.

Eastern Montgomery County residents have said the project would damage natural resources, degrade animal habitat, depress property values and bring industrialization to the corridor with unsightly industrial facilities.

The solar ordinance measure reflects concerns from many opponents of the Pivot Energy project. One issue they raised is a concern over whether the county has clear guidelines on solar farm developments, and several said those projects ought to specifically be pushed to industrial sites instead of open farmland.

There are also some other plans in the works that are prompting stronger local land use measures, Fijalkowski said.

Fijalkowski said in an interview last week the Montgomery County Regional Solid Waste Authority has plans to bring its own solar farm to the closed landfill near Cinnabar Road. Fijalkowski serves on the authority’s board.

Despite the recent solar ordinance resolution, several supervisors have said that they are not, at all, against renewable energy sources. They said they just need to be more responsible stewards of local and natural resources.