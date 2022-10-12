Montgomery County to abolish long-existing merchants' capital tax next year

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County will eliminate its merchants' capital tax on Jan. 1, a plan that will end a revenue stream that has been in existence for nearly a century.

The county Board of Supervisors, via a 4-3 vote split along partisan lines, approved the measure Tuesday night following a number of public debates on the matter since August and after hearing from numerous employers who have criticized certain points of the tax.

The issue that ultimately led to the historically significant decision has divided the board along partisan lines due to a number of concerns over aspects of the tax and the potential impact of its elimination.

The four Republicans on the board have raised concerns over issues such as the tax’s fairness due, in part, to the fact that only a handful of county employers provide a significant chunk of its revenue. They also have lamented that some small businesses can end up paying more than some national brands that have locations in the area.

Another point that’s been raised: The tax is effectively voluntary due the county not having the means to fully enforce its payment. That’s led to concerns about some businesses not paying their fair shares.

Additionally, some supervisors have voiced fears over the tax causing hesitancy among employers considering moves to the county — and similar worries about existing businesses looking to move elsewhere due the tax.

“What if a company leaves Montgomery County? That’s a consideration. That’s hundreds of jobs lost,” said Republican Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who added that the abolishment of the tax was long overdue.

The tax slated for elimination is imposed on business capital, which is defined as the inventory of stock on hand, daily rental passenger cars as defined by a section of Virginia code, daily rental property and all other personal property — except personal property that is not for sale as merchandise and is taxed under another category, according to a description provided on yesmontgomeryva.org.

The tax is assessed at 20% of an item’s purchase price and the rate is $3.05 per $100 of assessed value. That means, for example, that the first year’s tax owed on merchants' capital on hand that was bought for $100 would be 61 cents, according to yesmontgomeryva.org.

The top five payers of Montgomery County’s tax are backcountry.com, the Shelor Motor Mile group, the Duncan Automotive Network, Walmart and Lowe’s. They altogether pay about $805,000, according to figures recently provided by the county.

Backcountry.com, Shelor and Duncan each, respectively, pay $337,103, $265,338 and $134,692, and they are by far the biggest contributors in the top five. Walmart and Lowe’s, respectively, pay $34,992 and $32,678.

A representative of backcountry.com and the owners of Shelor and Duncan have each turned out more than once before supervisors to speak out against the tax. They have also been joined by other local employers, some of whom said the issue has caused even more concern in recent years due to the rise of internet sales and the fact there are companies that effectively have some kind of presence in the county but don’t pay the tax.

David Hagan, the owner of Shelor Motor Mile, spoke on the subject of the tax being voluntary

“This tax is not equal and not distributed fairly across the board,” he said Tuesday. “Enough is enough. This has only gotten worse with online merchants, and they pay none of these taxes.”

Hagan said he’s also taken issue with those who’ve characterized him as being against the schools, which receive county funding.

“That’s a ridiculous thought,” he said, adding his business has given millions of dollars to schools over the years.

Despite the concerns over its fairness, the tax’s removal had received strong pushback from the three Democrats on the board due to their own worries about eliminating a revenue source of around $1.5 million - which some of them have said could come in handy at certain times, particularly for a county that has seen consistent growth over the years and consequently an increased need for municipal services.

The three Democrats on Tuesday voiced more favor for a plan that would have held off on the decision to abolish the tax and given the county more time to figure out how to make up the lost revenue.

Despite the overwhelming support in the board room for ending the tax, Supervisor April DeMotts, a Democrat, said about 80% of the people in her district who provided feedback on the subject opposed the abolishment.

DeMotts also took aim at the argument about the tax being voluntary.

“It’s a legally enforceable tax,” she said. People not paying are “making a choice to violate the law. This is not an honor system.”

Another point DeMotts raised was about supervisors’ ongoing request to the General Assembly to help them expand their ability to generate more local revenue. She said it makes little sense to remove a revenue stream while regularly asking state lawmakers in Richmond to allow them to tap into other funding options.

“Are we being fiscally responsible by removing this tax … and not identifying what expenses will be cut?” Said Supervisor Sara Bohn, another Democrat.

Bohn pointed to the schools as an area of concern and asked that the future cuts specifically occur in the county’s share of the budget. Bohn, who referenced the county’s local funding structure, voiced concerns about the measure leading schools to lose out on $10 millions over the next decade.

Bohn said she would have been receptive to a provision of some relief from the tax for businesses. But for a complete abolishment, she said would vote no.

In response to the concerns about how to make up the lost funding, some of the Republicans pointed to the county’s continued growth, which they said has led to natural increases in revenue.

“I don’t think the businesses that are paying the lion's share of it would appreciate it if we just cut [their] bill in half,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, a Republican. “I do think the money will be made up. I don’t understand why everybody is jumping to ‘we’ll have to increase our real estate tax to make up for it.’ I don’t think so. We’re growing. We’re a growing county.”

A few of the Republicans pointed to encouraging revenue figures, with Blevins saying the county averages growth of just over $2 million in typical years.

Blevins, who unsuccessfully pushed for a reduction of the real estate tax rate earlier this year, said she views the merchants' capital measure as a kind of incentive to keep and attract more businesses to the county. She noted the unpopularity of the tax among the employers and how it’s been viewed as a deterrent.

“These businesses have been vocal about this for over 25 years. They’ve waited long enough,” Blevins said.

One person who addressed the board Tuesday asked those who supported the elimination of the tax to stand. Most of the more than 30 in attendance stood up.

There were, however, a few speakers who opposed ending the tax.

Chris Waltz, one of those speakers, took issue with some of the justification for ending the tax, saying some supervisors have been twisting themselves into “pretzels” trying to provide reasons.

Waltz also took issue with the argument about the tax being voluntary. He said several county mandates can in truth be voluntary.

It’s “no more voluntary than other things, like doing things to your house and not telling the county so your taxes don’t go up,” he said.

Waltz clarified that he’s not against businesses receiving some relief, but he said what a slight majority of the board was calling for wasn’t a good look.

“They [businesses] need some relief,” he said, “but they don’t need to get scot-free because they use the same fire, same police [services]. They use the same roads.”

Setting the elimination for Jan. 1 means the county won’t need to adjust its current budget, officials said. The date also allows the impact of the decision to be worked into the following fiscal year’s budget and intends to provide staff with more time to prepare options for making up the reduction.