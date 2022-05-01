Montgomery County to consider earlier enactment of raises

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is slated to consider enacting employee pay raises earlier than scheduled.

The measure was suggested by Supervisor Todd King at the end of a meeting this past week, and the board is set to take up the item at its May 9 meeting.

King said he made the proposal as a way to show gratitude toward county employees, especially given the difficult past two years they’ve had to endure.

“I just feel we need to support them,” the supervisor said after the recent meeting. “The majority of our staff couldn’t work from home [during the pandemic].”

The county’s recently approved budget of $220.7 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes a 5% general wage increase for all full- and part-time classified employees. County officials have said employees who have reached the top of their pay grade will receive a one-time 5% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.

The suggested measure calls for the planned pay increases to go into effect on May 1, an adjustment county staff said would be covered with approximately $230,000 in one-time money that resulted from higher than expected revenue.

But since the early wage increases won’t be voted on until May 9 at the earliest, the raises would be retroactive, county staff said.

At least a few supervisors appeared receptive to enacting the pay increases earlier than scheduled.

“I like the idea. It’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said.

The measure is similar to a 5% cost-of-living adjustment the Christiansburg Town Council recently approved for their employees, county staff said.

Christiansburg COLA went into effect on April 25, according to the town.

Some of the reasons the town provided for the COLA were similar to the ones provided by the county.

“First and foremost, it’s been a hell of a long two years for our workers, particularly public works,” said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber, who added that workers in several other departments such as police also had to put in extra shifts. “It’s our way of saying thank you for staying with us. For keeping the water flowing, the streets clean and the garbage picked up.”

The county raises — whether they’re enacted early or as scheduled in the new budget — come as the Montgomery County Public Schools district is pursuing an average 5% pay increase for its employees.

“We are looking at how to fund the proposed salary increases. Our goal is to reach 5%,” MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email. “We are waiting for a state-approved budget. Until then, we are working on the numbers using the senate proposed budget, the house proposed budget and the governor’s proposed budget.”

The schools are the single-biggest expense in the county’s budget. The budget for the next fiscal year includes an additional $2.1 million for the district, an amount that falls short of the additional $4.4 million previously requested by MCPS.

The upcoming raises for county employees also come as many are dealing with increases in the overall cost of living.

Two sectors that have drawn the attention of elected officials in the region are the housing and automotive markets, the costs in which they can affect to some degree due to taxes on real estate and motor vehicles.

Just before the county Board of Supervisors adopted its budget and tax rates for next fiscal year, Chairwoman Sherri Blevins made an unsuccessful push to lower the locality’s real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value due to concerns she said she has over current inflation and the upcoming countywide reassessment of properties.

Reassessment is a process the county undergoes every four years where it recalculates all property values. The county calculates its assessment of a property with its tax rate to determine an annual real estate tax bill.

Reassessment has at least in the past decade often resulted in higher tax bills for many in the county, even if supervisors didn’t change the rate.

Also, most personal property tax bills will be higher even without a rate increase due to the increased value of vehicles, prompted by issues caused by the pandemic.

