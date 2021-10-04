Montgomery County's Nov. 2 ballot is full

The 2021 political campaign is in the stretch run as the Nov. 2 election approaches. Attention statewide will be on the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.
But there's plenty of other competitive races in Montgomery County — which, with eight such contests including all or part of the county, is the most of any locality in the region.
Here's a look at those candidates (The Roanoke Times will have more coverage in the coming weeks):
7th House of Delegates District (includes Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):
-Derek Kitts (D)
-Marie March (R)
-8th House District (includes Salem, Craig County and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties):
-Del. Joe McNamara (R)
-Dustin Winbush (D)
12th House District (includes Giles County, Radford and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):
-Del. Chris Hurst (D)
-Jason Ballard (R)
Blacksburg mayor
-Incumbent Leslie Hager-Smith
-Mohsen Manteghi
*Three incumbents are also running for three Blacksburg council seats, and face no challengers.
Christiansburg mayor
-Incumbent Mike Barber
-Councilman Sam Bishop
-Councilwoman Johana Hicks
Christiansburg Town Council (six candidates for three seats, no incumbents running):
-Tanya Hockett
-Casey Jenkins
-Richard "Hil" Johnson
-Mike Scarry
-Timothy Wilson
-Anthony Woodyard
Montgomery County School Board District A:
-Linwood Hudson
-Karen Myers
Montgomery County School Board District D:
-Incumbent Jamie Bond
-Travis Williams
*Three Montgomery County supervisors — Sara Bohn, Steve Fijalkowski and Todd King — and one school board member — Dana Partin — are running unopposed.