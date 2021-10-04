Montgomery County's Nov. 2 ballot is full

The 2021 political campaign is in the stretch run as the Nov. 2 election approaches. Attention statewide will be on the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.

But there's plenty of other competitive races in Montgomery County — which, with eight such contests including all or part of the county, is the most of any locality in the region.

Here's a look at those candidates (The Roanoke Times will have more coverage in the coming weeks):

7th House of Delegates District (includes Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):

-Derek Kitts (D)

-Marie March (R)

-8th House District (includes Salem, Craig County and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties):

-Del. Joe McNamara (R)

-Dustin Winbush (D)

12th House District (includes Giles County, Radford and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):

-Del. Chris Hurst (D)

-Jason Ballard (R)

Blacksburg mayor