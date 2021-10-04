 Skip to main content
Montgomery County's Nov. 2 ballot is full
Montgomery County's Nov. 2 ballot is full

The 2021 political campaign is in the stretch run as the Nov. 2 election approaches. Attention statewide will be on the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.

But there's plenty of other competitive races in Montgomery County — which, with eight such contests including all or part of the county, is the most of any  locality in the region.

Here's a look at those candidates (The Roanoke Times will have more coverage in the coming weeks):

7th House of Delegates District (includes Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):

-Derek Kitts (D)

-Marie March (R)

-8th House District (includes Salem, Craig County and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties):

-Del. Joe McNamara (R)

-Dustin Winbush (D)

12th House District (includes Giles County, Radford and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties):

-Del. Chris Hurst (D)

-Jason Ballard (R)

Blacksburg mayor

-Incumbent Leslie Hager-Smith

-Mohsen Manteghi

*Three incumbents are also running for three Blacksburg council seats, and face no challengers.

Christiansburg mayor

-Incumbent Mike Barber

-Councilman Sam Bishop

-Councilwoman Johana Hicks

Christiansburg Town Council (six candidates for three seats, no incumbents running):

-Tanya Hockett

-Casey Jenkins

-Richard "Hil" Johnson

-Mike Scarry

-Timothy Wilson

-Anthony Woodyard

Montgomery County School Board District A:

-Linwood Hudson

-Karen Myers

Montgomery County School Board District D:

-Incumbent Jamie Bond

-Travis Williams

*Three Montgomery County supervisors — Sara Bohn, Steve Fijalkowski and Todd King — and one school board member — Dana Partin — are running unopposed.

Some other contested races in the New River Valley:

Floyd County

Board of Supervisors District C:

-Incumbent Jerry Boothe

-Jennifer Miller

School Board District C:

-Renee Metcalf

-Deborah Snellings

Giles County

-There are contested races for Pearisburg, Pembroke and Rich Creek town councils.

