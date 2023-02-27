CHRISTIANSBURG — The proposed Montgomery County 2023-24 budget includes a potential real estate tax-rate reduction of 16 cents, which historically significant for the locality.

The proposed $239.9 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would be an increase of 8.7% over the current year.

The proposal was presented by County Administrator Craig Meadows Monday night.

The budget process comes after the county is finishing up its quadrennial reassessment this past fall, a process that showed property values across the locality went up by an average of approximately 30% since 2018. Members of the county’s Board of Supervisors have said that they know of cases where values far exceeded that average.

The county undertakes its valuation of real estate every four years to recalculate the values of all properties. Assessments make up one half of the equation the county and its two towns use to determine a homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill — the other half of the formula is the tax rate.

The budget presented Monday took into account the impact of reassessment as it includes a proposed tax rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Following the completion of the recent reassessment, several supervisors voiced promises to work on softening its impact. Even if supervisors left the current tax of 89 cents unchanged, many property owners would see significant hikes in their tax bills due to the higher assessments.

While the proposed tax rate is 16 cents less than the current rate, Meadows said the 73 cents still amounts to an increase of 4.3% over the revenue-neutral rate.

For the previous reassessment that went into effect in 2019, values for single-family homes across the county had gone up by an average range of 3% to 11% depending on the exact community or area, according to figures provided at the time.

Meadows brought up an upcoming work session next week to go over the budget, a discussion he said he hopes then leads to the advertising of the tax rate. He emphasized that whichever tax rate supervisors approve later this year can’t be higher than the rate they advertise.

While Meadows noted that several revenue categories continue to experience record growth, he said inflation continues to impact county expenses.

“Our county employees have been steadfast in providing a high level of service on behalf of our citizens, but they are also feeling the impact of inflation in their personal budgets,” Meadows said. “Employees often share with me that they are very appreciative for their jobs with the county. However, they see daily that county operations are stretched extremely thin in a number of areas.”

The proposed budget includes a 7% raise, that would be effective July 1, for all full- and part-time classified employees.

The budget calls for $136.1 million — an increase of 8% over the current year — for Montgomery County Public Schools, the county’s single-largest expense.

The county is recommending $4 million in additional funds to the schools, but that amount falls short of the district’s request of an additional $6.1 million.

Meadows noted that $1.3 million of the schools’ $6.1 million is due to a calculation error by the Virginia Department of Education.

Another area the county’s proposed budget addresses is the anticipated impact of Christiansburg’s recent decision to eventually pull its funding of school resource officers assigned to schools within town limits.

The proposed county budget includes $673,605 to cover salaries, benefits, training and equipment for five additional school resource officers who will be placed in MCPS facilities as determined by the sheriff and the district. The SROs would be managed by the sheriff’s office.