Montgomery School Board members: Supervisors voucher comments 'truly disheartening'

Another point Franklin expressed during a school board meeting this week—a point she previously made when she voiced support for the district’s transgender policy—is that the opposition to the policy evoked painful memories of the opposition to integration in the schools decades ago.

“This is exactly what I was feeling listening to that conversation: ‘We don’t want anybody who’s different from me to be in the same building and have to do anything differently for anybody else because this is what I’m comfortable with and this is what I like and this is how I want it to be,” said Franklin, the only Black member on the school board and one of just two Black elected officials in all of Montgomery County. “It’s the same kind of crap that I dealt with as schools integrated in Montgomery County.”

Franklin also criticized an argument from some supervisors about how a reduction in enrollment would negate the need for additional school space to address overcrowding in certain communities.

“Well, talk to the people in Christiansburg about the building that’s almost 50 years old. No windows,” she said, referring to Christiansburg High School. “Let’s just build a smaller school. Let’s not have the things that other schools have because we’re going to do vouchers and half the kids won’t come anyway.”