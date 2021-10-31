Montgomery supervisors approve rail station authority ordinance

The authority’s membership is expected to include a number of municipalities in the New River Valley, as well as Virginia Tech and Radford University. Each of them will share in the cost of operating the station expected to be built somewhere in the Christiansburg area.

Montgomery County Attorney Marty McMahon told supervisors this past week that one of the purposes of the authority will be to acquire property for the future station. He, however, clarified that the ordinance and agreement do not bind the elected body to any monetary obligations at this time.

The return of passenger rail has for years been the focus of a campaign that either involved or received strong support from a number of regional figures and public officials.

Advocates of returning rail to the New River Valley anticipate that the service will help drive future economic development and provide an alternative means of long-distance travel, among other benefits. The travel benefit has been particularly touted due to the fact many Tech and Radford students are not natives of the region.

The formation of the authority was made possible earlier this year when Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation authorizing the creation of such a body.