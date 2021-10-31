Montgomery supervisors approve rail station authority ordinance

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance last week creating the entity that will own the station used for the eventual return of passenger rail to the area.
The ordinance creates the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority, but also formalizes Montgomery County’s membership and authorizes the execution of an agreement that sets forth the rights and obligations of each member.
The supervisors’ vote on the measure marks just the latest step in a long-awaited effort to return passenger rail to the New River Valley, a plan that state officials announced earlier this year during an event in Christiansburg.
“It seems to me that it’s moving the way it should be,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski. “On something this big you don’t want to make a decision too quickly and regret it later. I think the progress on it has been good.”
Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, said last month that he expected several of the region’s local governments to take action on the measure this month and in November.
The NRVRC has been significantly involved in the passenger rail initiative, including studying recommended station locations and previously providing some early estimates on station operational and construction costs.
The authority’s membership is expected to include a number of municipalities in the New River Valley, as well as Virginia Tech and Radford University. Each of them will share in the cost of operating the station expected to be built somewhere in the Christiansburg area.
Montgomery County Attorney Marty McMahon told supervisors this past week that one of the purposes of the authority will be to acquire property for the future station. He, however, clarified that the ordinance and agreement do not bind the elected body to any monetary obligations at this time.
The return of passenger rail has for years been the focus of a campaign that either involved or received strong support from a number of regional figures and public officials.
Advocates of returning rail to the New River Valley anticipate that the service will help drive future economic development and provide an alternative means of long-distance travel, among other benefits. The travel benefit has been particularly touted due to the fact many Tech and Radford students are not natives of the region.
The formation of the authority was made possible earlier this year when Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation authorizing the creation of such a body.
Some time later, Northam joined other state and local officials in an event near the Uptown Christiansburg Mall and Huckleberry Trail to announce the plan to bring back passenger rail.