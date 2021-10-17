Montgomery supervisors face more calls to back off on school vouchers push

CHRISTIANSBURG — More criticism has been directed at the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors over its GOP members’ support of providing vouchers or tax credits to public school students who decide to switch to private or home schools.
The voucher issue was addressed by supervisors just a few weeks ago during a discussion over legislative priorities, a list of measures they send to the General Assembly each year in hopes of approval. An item calling for lawmakers to allow school vouchers or tax credits was included in a recent draft of the legislative priorities.
Since then, supervisors have received scrutiny from several entities in the area, including much of the county School Board.
An Oct. 8 letter representing several local organizations and anti-racism initiatives condemned the support of vouchers and was submitted to supervisors. Many also turned out to the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday night to voice their opposition to vouchers.
The organizations listed in the letter sent to supervisors included the Christiansburg Institute and the Montgomery County-Radford-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP.
Deborah Travis, president of the regional NAACP branch, was one of the speakers Tuesday night and reiterated the points raised in the recent letter.
One of the issues Travis spoke on is the concern about vouchers leading to decreased enrollment — and effectively decreased state funding — and the redirecting of money intended for public schools to private or home schools. Her comment echoed previously expressed concerns from several school board members and Democratic supervisors.
“We feel this action is not in line in promoting equity for all students,” Travis said.
Parents are free to choose where their children go for school, but that decision shouldn’t come at the expense of public school funding, Travis said.
“Taking public funding from public schools results in devastating results for most students, especially low income [students] and minorities,” she said.
Other points raised by Travis included concerns that private schools are subject to different levels of accountability, an issue that she said can lead to problems such as weakened civil rights protections.
Supervisors who have expressed support for vouchers have said their backing of the idea is rooted to concerns from parents who have voiced displeasure with recent activities within the schools. One of those activities has been the adoption of policies to provide stronger protections for transgender students, a topic of which many in the area are divided.
Critics of the vouchers likened the opposition to transgender policies to positions taken against racial integration in the schools decades ago.
Matthew Fentress, a teacher and president of the Montgomery County Education Association, said the suggested provision of vouchers for private or home school resembles moves made by many anti-integration government officials following the historic Brown vs. Board of Education ruling. He said they responded by scheming to effectively take white students out of public schools.
“This was done during a dark time in American history,” Fentress said. “You’re sending us back through time instead of moving us forward in a positive direction.”
Another speaker was Bettie Thomas, a 10-year-old nonbinary student who Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski didn’t specifically name but did reference in the discussion over the vouchers.
Thomas read out loud some of Fijalkowski’s comments from the discussion, including the supervisor saying that gender dysphoria is now “an issue” despite being a rare matter in the past.
One of Fijalkowski’s colleagues did say to him during the discussion that transgender individuals have always existed but had fears about disclosing their identities.
“I am not having a problem with my gender. As you can tell, I know who I am,” Thomas said. “It sounds like you are the one having a problem with my gender.
“Suggesting I am incapable of knowing myself shows just a lack of understanding and compassion.”
Thomas also scrutinized Fijalkowski’s comment about frustrations he had heard over new accommodations required by the transgender policies.
“Why does this bother you? Is it hurting you? Do you think other children shouldn’t have to go to school with ‘these people?’” Thomas said.
Fijalkowski issued an apology for some of the comments he made during the vouchers discussion.
“I realize school vouchers are a very polarizing topic, and I should have considered how it might affect the student and the student’s family,” he said. “For this, I apologize for any anguish or anger caused by my words.”
Despite the criticism of vouchers, the measure has backing in at least certain parts of the community.
“As taxpayers, we have a right to decide exactly what we want to do with our money and where we want to send our kids to school. That is our right,” said Jo Anne Price, a Blacksburg resident.
Public education in the United States was designed to promote the nation’s values, which included Judeo-Christian principles that schools have gotten away from, Price said. Tax dollars should go toward promoting those values, she said.
“So parents who disagree with what’s being taught in public schools have a right to send their kids where they want to send their kids to be educated,” she said.
Price made a reference to efforts elsewhere in the country to effectively stifle certain activities and policies within local schools. She specifically spoke about recent objections in North Carolina to the controversial academic concept of critical race theory, transgender policies, masking and vaccines.
While Price didn’t specify the district, the school board in Johnson County, North Carolina, did recently pass more stringent rules for how the subjects of race and history are taught in class. The revisions raise the possibility of teachers being fired or disciplined depending on how certain aspects of American history are taught, according to news reports.
“There is a movement afoot of people who realize that this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and we are going back to that,” Price said. “People are beginning to stand up and understand their rights.”
Regarding critical race theory, at least a few Montgomery County School Board members have said the concept isn’t taught in the schools and that some in the community simply want students to not learn about some of the less flattering aspects of American history.