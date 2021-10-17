Montgomery supervisors face more calls to back off on school vouchers push

Fijalkowski issued an apology for some of the comments he made during the vouchers discussion.

“I realize school vouchers are a very polarizing topic, and I should have considered how it might affect the student and the student’s family,” he said. “For this, I apologize for any anguish or anger caused by my words.”

Despite the criticism of vouchers, the measure has backing in at least certain parts of the community.

“As taxpayers, we have a right to decide exactly what we want to do with our money and where we want to send our kids to school. That is our right,” said Jo Anne Price, a Blacksburg resident.

Public education in the United States was designed to promote the nation’s values, which included Judeo-Christian principles that schools have gotten away from, Price said. Tax dollars should go toward promoting those values, she said.

“So parents who disagree with what’s being taught in public schools have a right to send their kids where they want to send their kids to be educated,” she said.