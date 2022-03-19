Montgomery supervisors OK redistricting

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors this past week approved the redrawing of its election districts, as well as adjustments in precincts and polling places.

The measure, which passed on a 7-0 vote, was part of the county’s redistricting, a process the locality must undertake every decade due to changes in population.

For the redrawn districts, county staff rely on the latest U.S. Census data, which show Montgomery County to have a population of just a few hundred people shy of 100,000.

Redistricting not only leads to an adjustment of the supervisor boundaries — and puts certain residents under different supervisor representation — but also affects areas such as voting precincts and polling places.

For example, the recently approved measure gives the Squires Student Center at Virginia Tech — which already served as a polling place for students — an additional precinct, one consisting of students who reside on campus when they register.

Another example of the change is residents of the Airport Acres neighborhood in Blacksburg voting at the town’s public library, as opposed to Margaret Beeks Elementary School.

All polls must be within a mile of the nearest precinct boundary they serve, if they’re not within the precinct boundary.

The redrawing of the supervisor boundaries is based on an ideal population target for each district. The target in the recent redistricting is 14,285, and the population in each individual district is allowed to be no more than 5% below or above that figure.

“We have to equalize our districts,” said County Attorney Marty McMahon, who clarified that at the county level each district’s population must only be “substantially” equal as opposed to exact.

For example, the population in Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski’s District C is 14,439, according to the approved maps.

The redistricting resulted in District C — an area that includes the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston — giving up a portion of its southwest corner just south of Interstate 81 to Supervisor Todd King’s District D. Both districts are conservative leaning.

District D is on the southern end of the county and includes the community of Riner.

County Administrator Craig Meadows praised the work performed by staff on the redistricting process.

“It’s been a lot, lot, lot of work,” said Meadows, whose comments drew applause from employees at the recent supervisors meeting.

The populations in each of the redrawn supervisors districts:

District A: 14,250.

District B: 14,415.

District C: 14,439.

District D: 14,335.

District E: 13,837.

District F: 14,298.

District G: 14,422.

