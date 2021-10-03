Montgomery supervisors split on topic of home, private school vouchers

The recent debate among supervisors also comes as Montgomery County Public Schools is in the midst of performing expansions at several of the schools in the district’s Christiansburg strand, which has long battled issues with overcrowding.

The next major project the school division plans to tackle is the renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School, which early plans call for a doubling of its capacity to roughly 1,600. The school has a capacity of approximately 800, but enrollment in recent years has usually been about 1,000 students.

The Montgomery County School Board and the board of supervisors are set to have a joint meeting soon to specifically discuss the project, including its financing.

While the board of supervisors has no say over school division’s day-to-day operations and exactly how the district uses its money, the local governing body each year is required to vote on the district’s budget.

Supervisors also must approve the debt needed for school construction projects, a responsibility that at one point during the past decade led them to reach their limit due to a package of projects.

One of those projects was the construction of a new Blacksburg High School, which was necessitated by the 2010 collapse of its predecessor’s gym roof.