Montgomery supervisors split on topic of home, private school vouchers

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is divided along partisan lines over whether school vouchers or tax credits should be available to public school students who plan to switch to private or home schools.
The issue is part of the board’s proposed legislative priorities, a list of measures the local governing body sends to the Virginia General Assembly each year in hopes of approval. Many items rarely get immediate approval, meaning the document often includes numerous measures from previous years.
The debate over the vouchers or tax credits began after Supervisor April DeMotts, a Democrat, voiced strong concerns about the item and asked that it be removed from the board’s draft of its legislative priorities.
DeMotts voiced the matters as a very polarizing and partisan issue that she argued didn’t belong on the document.
“That, I absolutely do not support, and I think it also flies in the face of our first priority, which is recognizing the state’s role in funding quality education,” she said during the most recent board meeting. “I’m very opposed to it.”
The measure would provide public school students with a voucher or tax credit to be spent on private school or home school tuition. However, the item being part of the legislative priorities means whether such a measure ever goes into effect rests in the General Assembly’s hands, not the board of supervisors.
The recent debate among supervisors also comes as Montgomery County Public Schools is in the midst of performing expansions at several of the schools in the district’s Christiansburg strand, which has long battled issues with overcrowding.
The next major project the school division plans to tackle is the renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School, which early plans call for a doubling of its capacity to roughly 1,600. The school has a capacity of approximately 800, but enrollment in recent years has usually been about 1,000 students.
The Montgomery County School Board and the board of supervisors are set to have a joint meeting soon to specifically discuss the project, including its financing.
While the board of supervisors has no say over school division’s day-to-day operations and exactly how the district uses its money, the local governing body each year is required to vote on the district’s budget.
Supervisors also must approve the debt needed for school construction projects, a responsibility that at one point during the past decade led them to reach their limit due to a package of projects.
One of those projects was the construction of a new Blacksburg High School, which was necessitated by the 2010 collapse of its predecessor’s gym roof.
One argument that was made during the board of supervisors’ recent debate over the voucher item was that the measure, if passed in the future, could lead to declines in public school enrollment and effectively cuts in state funding.
“I can’t vote for something that’s going to be a negative. That just does not make any sense to me,” said Democratic Supervisor Sara Bohn, who added that statistics she has seen have shown vouchers do take away funding from public schools.
Board of supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, however, touched earlier in the discussion on the issue of the local district having to continue building larger schools.
“By having a school voucher and giving parents a choice, they can send their kids to a school that’s going to actually teach them education and not politics,” the Republican supervisor and chairman said. “And you’re going to take that kid out of an overcrowded school.”
While he didn’t speak at great length on any particular issue, Fijalkowski said he knows many parents are upset with the recent events in the schools. He made a reference to some recent school board meetings where the elected body had to vote on some divisive issues.
The two most polarizing issues that have reached the Montgomery County district, at least in recent months, are whether masking indoors should be required and policies on the treatment of transgender students. Fijalkowski made a brief reference to the debate over the transgender policies, saying it has required accommodations that didn’t exist before.
“Now it’s become an issue. They’re their own class of people,” he said.
Bohn, however, countered that transgender individuals have always existed but had fears about disclosing identities.
Supervisor Sherri Blevins, a Republican, echoed some of Fijalkowski’s points. She said she sees the issue as a matter of parent choice, which she believes in.
“For parents who do not like the way public schools are going now — they don’t like what the state is doing, basically — I would like for them to have this choice,” she said, adding that she still wants to see a level playing field for families who are frustrated with events in local schools and opt for private or homeschool.
Blevins also spoke on reduced public enrollment leading to a reduced need to build larger schools and spending more money.
Bohn countered that the schools won’t necessarily see reduced costs or even avoid spending more money due to having to maintain their existing spaces and facilities.
“Darrell’s bus is still going to cost the same amount,” Democratic Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, said in reference to school bus driver and fellow Republican Supervisor Darrell Sheppard.
While the board of supervisors, which has a 4-3 GOP majority, couldn’t agree over the voucher issue, the item was left in the draft due the majority support for it.