Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for Republican nomination in 6th

A former Navy officer who now works for a defense contractor is waging an intraparty challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

Virginia native Merritt Hale, 28, said he sees where more can be done in the 6th Congressional District.

“We need new people in politics. If the system worked perfectly, people wouldn't be so angry,” he said. “I want to offer a fresh start to the people of this district.”

As Cline seeks election to a third term, Hale hopes to unseat the incumbent in a June 21 Republican primary. Hale, who describes himself as a constitutional and fiscal conservative, said he wants to tackle problems that are not being adequately handled.

There are "countless issues that we can address: inflation, foreign policy, health care, abortion, gun rights,” Hale said. “There's so much to be done, and we need people in there who are actually going to take the time and work to do that.”

The 6th District, redrawn in January, now includes the Roanoke and Shenandoah valleys, stretching along the West Virginia border from Winchester to Roanoke. Hale, a Frederick County resident, said he would not go to Washington, D.C., to collect paychecks or support big donors.

“I am not beholden to anyone. I don't have any big donors that are pulling my strings,” Hale said. “As a systems engineer, I can I look at problems differently. D.C. has enough lawyers to sink a ship.”

Recent dealings with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs inspired Hale’s run for Congress, he said. In ensuring his father was cared for by the system, Hale said navigating the government bureaucracy was an atrocious experience that he does not want others to go through.

“You're never promised tomorrow. With my background in the military and in the intelligence community, I see the travesties of war. Death is out there at any time,” Hale said. “I think that I can do more than what's being done, so I stepped up to try and make that difference.”

Improving the federal government’s large organizations is a task Hale said he would not shy away from.

“I would like to address a lot of the government bureaucracies. As a system engineer, I don't like inefficiencies, and there are a ton within them,” Hale said. “I believe in limited government. That doesn't mean it has to be inefficient. I think we can put a lot of performance metrics in there, and go make the government work for the people.”

Hale currently works at Peraton in Springfield supporting the intelligence community.

A 2019 article from Navy Times said Hale was accused of "nonconsensual sexual contact" with a sailor and soldier and faced a court-martial. Hale was accused of touching a sailor's breast, kissing the neck of a soldier, and touching the buttocks of at least one other person on March 17, 2018, according to the charges detailed in the article.

Hale denied the allegations and he said the charges were dropped.

“I learned a lot from that,” he said. “I learned how to react to the negative press, and you really find out who your friends and family are when you're going through that.”

Hale said people have been largely supportive when they meet someone his age running for public office.

“It's good that young people are getting involved. We need new ideas and new approaches,” Hale said. “When you have people who've been there for 20 years, you're not innovating in the same way that you can with new, outside voices.”

He said not being a career politician is advantageous in plenty of ways. He can be honest and accountable for his legislative decisions.

“I'm tired of these career politicians never taking responsibility for that action,” Hale said. “Leadership is about more than criticizing the other side. It's about actually proposing solutions and working to get legislation passed in support of your constituents.”

Hale said he is driven by his faith and work ethic. He said he wants an opportunity to debate Cline.

“I would love to debate him. I think it's a critical part of the democratic process to highlight our differences in a respectful manner,” Hale said. “I'm hoping that, you know, because I'm the new guy, he won't hide behind the establishment.”

In an email, Cline did not respond to a question about his willingness to debate primary election opponents. Cline, 50, did say he has been getting to know new voters in the recently redrawn 6th District.

“I am focused on continuing to be a committed and consistent, conservative voice for the people of this district and the commonwealth of Virginia,” Cline said in the email. “Right now Americans are struggling — in large part due to the disastrous results of Democrat policies in Washington. It is my goal to restore a Republican majority in Congress, replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and implement common sense, conservative solutions that will put America and our economy back on track."

Cline was part of the Republican bloc in the House that supported former President Donald Trump, including movement to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Hale said Trump handled foreign policy better than what's happening presently, but he said that he disagreed with some of Trump’s rhetoric.

“I'll readily admit when I disagree with somebody, and I think we need more people in there who are willing to say when they actually disagree with somebody and not just tow the party line on every single issue, but for the most part, I think President Trump did a lot of good for this country," Hale said.

A Democrat, Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro, has announced she's seeking her party's nomination. The general election is Nov. 8.

