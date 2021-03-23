Neighbors opposing wildlife center in Roanoke County want their day in court

“The judge said that we don't have standing,” Maver said. “They said we didn't even have the right to bring up any issues, even though they drive across our property that we pay taxes on.”

Part of the neighbors’ qualm arises from drivers who Maver said are speeding down the gravel driveway to the wildlife center. That drive, located beyond where Coleman Road’s pavement ends, is privately owned and maintained by the suing neighbors.

“We've tried every little thing, because we don't care about their operation,” Maver said. “We just care about their access across our property.”

Wildlife center officials said in an email they treated more than 2,500 patients last year. Maver said he has counted as many as 100 cars visiting the facility in a single day, each one using the gravel driveway intended for a single-family residence.

"How would any other Roanoke County taxpayer and property owner feel about people crossing their property 70, 80 or 100 times a day, speeding?" Maver said.

The neighbors said they took proactive measures installing signage and speed bumps to slow down traffic, among floating other, potentially more expensive efforts before and after a failed arbitration attempt.