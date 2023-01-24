New 41st House District gains fourth candidate in Democrat James Harder

Democrat James Harder is the latest candidate for a new state House seat representing parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties, where Republican and now Democratic voters will decide intraparty races.

Harder, who manages economic development grants for Virginia Tech’s Department of Computer Science, announced his 41st District candidacy last week, joining fellow Blacksburg resident Lily Franklin in a race for the Democratic Party nomination.

“This campaign will be focused on the values that matter to all citizens across the Roanoke and New River Valleys,” Harder said in the announcement. “Southwest Virginia needs a loud voice in Richmond and I intend to deliver for them.”

Harder, 40, said values include protecting the natural environment from projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, ensuring that the state appropriately funds public schools and gives teachers raises, as well as “fighting for the growing economies of the district so that everyone has access to a good-paying job.”

Harder is the director of an entrepreneurship hub called CS/root, “that directs economic development grants that encourage technology focused startups in Southwest Virginia,” according to the announcement.

He is the grandson of former Democratic Del. Joan Munford, who represented the district including Blacksburg for 11 years until 1993. He ran for the state House in 2013, losing out to Republican Del. Joseph Yost, and since then held an appointed term on the state Board of Forestry.

Harder and Franklin, who is former chief of staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, will compete for votes ahead of a Democratic Party primary election to be held June 20.

Meanwhile, Republicans Chris Obenshain and Lowell Bowman are also declared running for the district. Details on a Republican primary election process have yet to be publicized.

Obenshain is a prosecutor in Montgomery County, and cousin of Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. Bowman, who owns several businesses and also farms, ran for state House previously in 2021, losing to Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, in a Republican primary.

The new 41st district encompasses eastern Montgomery County and western Roanoke County, with about 80% of the roughly 75,000 voters residing in Montgomery County.

Winners of the party contests will advance to the general election in November. Whoever wins in November will serve a two-year term in the House of Delegates.