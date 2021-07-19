New Blacksburg clerk appointed

Lorraine Spaulding has been formally appointed as clerk of the town of Blacksburg, a position that opened up after the job’s long-time holder Donna Boone-Caldwell announced that she will be retiring next month.

Town Council unanimously approved Spaulding’s appointment this past week.

One of the clerk’s key duties is the management of town records.

“I’m grateful and humbled by this opportunity to serve the mayor, town council and the citizens of Blacksburg,” Spaulding said. “I am fortunate to have spent the past three years working for such a wonderful organization and honored to accept the role of town clerk.”

Spaulding holds a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies from Liberty University and is a registered notary public in the state. She is also a director of the Local Government Paralegal Association of Virginia and a member of the NALS—the Association for Legal Professionals.

Spaulding has served as a paralegal for the town of Blacksburg since 2018. She has served as a liaison for the town attorney and clerk on agenda related items for town council and has been responsible for the preparation of resolutions, ordinances and other legal documents.