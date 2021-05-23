New deputy city manager got first desk job, met wife in Roanoke

Clarence Grier played at a Salem amusement park as a boy.
Just over the line, in Roanoke, he landed the first desk job and met his wife as part of his life’s journey that took Grier to the doorstep of the NBA and then into accounting and government work.
Now, he’s returned to Roanoke, where “a lot of my milestones happened,” said Grier, the city’s new deputy manager.
The former No. 2 manager of Guilford County, North Carolina, was hired to become take the same spot with the city of Roanoke. Incumbent Deputy City Manager Sherman Stovall will soon end 10 years in top leadership and depart for retirement, city officials said.
Grier, 55, was born and raised in Greensboro. As young as 9, he recalls, he visited Salem and went to Lakeside, the well-remembered amusement park that closed during the 1980s.
Grier holds a bachelor’s degree from Campbell University in North Carolina in business administration.
Grier said his life goals when young were to “go to the NBA and be a CPA.”
While at Campbell University, he was a star basketball player. Grier went on to become the first Big South player drafted by an NBA team. He was chosen by the Houston Rockets and went to Texas but didn’t make the team, he said. Grier, who was 6-foot-7, instead played for three months for the Quad City Thunder in Illinois in the Continental Basketball Association.
Grier said that, having spent four years in college learning a professional skill, he decided to retire from basketball and enter accounting. His first accounting job happened to be in Roanoke. It was 1988.
Grier met his wife Yvetta in a chance encounter as he left a pickup basketball game in Roanoke, he said. They married in 1991 at High Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Noel C. Taylor, also then the city’s mayor, officiating.
The couple took a plane out of Roanoke as they headed off to a Mexican honeymoon, he said.
North Carolina back to Roanoke
Grier’s resume lists 32 and two-thirds’ years of continuous employment, starting with the Saunders & White accounting in Roanoke (Grier still holds his Virginia accountant’s license).
He later held six jobs in North Carolina local governments, according to his online resume.
Along with management experience, he has good personal skills, a colleague said.
“His leadership style is very steady. He’s not excitable. He’s someone who’s going to be a calming presence in a volatile situation if you have one,” said Justin Conrad, a member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. “I hate to see him go.”
Grier described his style: “It’s best to come in, evaluate, learn and assess and mold yourself as part of the group instead of trying to be an individual. Everything with me is about the team philosophy and making sure we work as a team.”
Guilford County is the third-most populated county in North Carolina. Its budget, at $633 million, is about twice Roanoke’s. It employs 2,650 people versus 1,700 for Roanoke.
Grier said he voluntarily left Guilford County in late December after six years “to make a change and move in a new direction.” He said he explored buying a company from a friend but also job hunted on the website of a professional organization to which he belongs and saw Roanoke’s job ad there, he said. He and was one of more than 100 people who applied and one of six interviewed.
On a question about his most recent job, he said: “My ties in Guilford are done.”
Conrad declined to address Grier’s departure specifically, but said Republicans controlled Guilford County government from 2012 until 2020 at which time Democrats gained control. “In many scenarios, not necessarily this one, in business or what have you, when a new administration comes in you want to have your own folks,” said Conrad, a Republican. “Unfortunately we lost Clarence. We also lost our county manager.”
As Grier joins Roanoke’s administration, Moody’s Investor Service recently attributed the city’s healthy finances and above-median credit rating of Aa2 to “a history of conservative financial management, demonstrated adherence to adopted policies, and strong revenue and expenditure flexibility.”
Grier, who started on Wednesday, has seven weeks to train before assuming his new role. Significant issues for the city of nearly 100,000 people include how to sustainably generate revenue and achieve efficiency to fund government services and how to stimulate more growth in local high-tech industries, City Manager Bob Cowell said.
Grier’s responsibilities will include oversight of the police force and chief Sam Roman, who is engaging nonprofit groups, neighborhood leaders, social services agencies and residents on the city’s gun violence strategy.
Gun violence, punctuated by a steep increase in gunshot injuries last year, is a “community challenge. That actually transcends us and involves the whole community,” Cowell said.
Grier’s first year will also coincide with federal grants to local governments nationwide under the American Rescue Plan Act, a bill to hasten recovery from the pandemic. Roanoke expects $45 million during the next year, a huge influx of money equal to 15% of spending in a typical year.
“All of our executive leadership and our whole leadership team is going to be involved with our community in trying to figure out the use of those funds,” Cowell said.
Other departments that will report to Grier will include fire and EMS, information technology, general services, public works and human resources, he said.
Cowell chose his deputy. The city manager said he sought the city council’s concurrence for his choice, which Cowell received April 19. Grier’s starting salary will be $168,000.
In Grier’s hiring announcement, Cowell said: “I feel very fortunate to have found someone of Clarence’s caliber, available and interested in joining our team. Clarence’s long tenure in public service, deep understanding of public budgeting and financing, and stellar reputation helped him stand out above all the other candidates.”