New e-commerce tax creates windfall for Roanoke County

A new internet sales tax is making up the difference for Roanoke County’s government during a year operating on slim margins.
Internet sales tax is for the first time being collected in Virginia during the government's 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends June 30.
The tax is charged through any out-of-state retailer who remotely sells to more than 200 Virginians or who nets more than $100,000 of business in Virginia. Businesses, or the companies like Amazon and eBay that facilitate a large number of online sales, must now register with Virginia to charge internet sales tax.
If trends from the first half of the government’s budget year continue, documents said Roanoke County will collect $2.1 million more in sales tax than expected in the 2021 fiscal year, during a time when businesses shuttered and people opted to stay home rather than go out spending and shopping.
Between the start of July and end of December, Roanoke County collected $5.2 million in sales tax, which is $400,000 more than the same timeframe in 2019, said budget manager Steve Elliot during a Jan. 26 update for the board of supervisors.
“Sales tax has performed well,” Elliott said. “Our revenues appear to be less affected than we anticipated, largely due to internet sales tax now being collected in Virginia.”
It is unclear exactly how much income is generated from internet sales tax alone, but Roanoke County’s total sales tax revenue is now expected to be $11.2 million in the current fiscal year, rather than $9.1 million.
“In my conversations with the commissioner of the revenue's office, they really do not have a way to differentiate between sales tax paid on site to retailers and what is paid through online sales,” Elliott said in an email. “They have no way to determine what was collected on-site in Roanoke County versus online.”
While its precise value is uncertain, the influx of local internet sales tax reflects a certain national trend: Americans are more frequently shopping online, especially during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.
Nationwide since 2011, online retail sales increased from 4.5% of total retail sales to more than 14.5% by the end of 2020, with a sharp uptick in the most recent year, according to November data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“There have been some business closures in the county that will affect our collections,” Elliott said, noting that because of internet sales tax in the first half-year, “any reduction of retail sales were offset.”
Funding most of Roanoke County’s $190 million current-year operating budget, which was cut by 5% when the coronavirus struck, are revenues from real estate and personal property taxes.
“Real estate and personal property together make up over two-thirds of our revenue,” Elliott said.
Collections are also trending higher than expected for real estate tax, now projected to bring in $99.1 million for Roanoke County, and personal property taxes totaling $32.7 million, if 2021 fiscal year projections hold true.
With real estate and personal property taxes expected to bring in $1.25 million more revenue than budgeted — paired with a strong showing from sales tax and other, smaller revenues — Roanoke County may see a $4.1 million surplus during the fiscal year 2021, based on the conservative estimate of finance director Laurie Gearheart.
“Most of this is attributable to the sales growth we are experiencing currently,” Gearheart said of the budget surplus. “We correlate this to the internet sales tax that we are receiving for the first time.”
But the surplus is merely a projection, and the county finance department is keeping a close watch on the local government’s income and expenses, in case further unexpected issues should arise.
“Our revenues are trending above budget, but we do have a cautious eye on our largest revenue sources, as most of those are collected at the end of May and early June,” Gearheart said. “Considering the increases we are seeing in the cost of doing business, departments overall are doing a really good job staying within budget.”
If it comes in as projected, Roanoke County would split some of the extra tax money with Roanoke County Public Schools, and put the rest toward improvements that were left off the 2021 books to ensure the government remained solvent at the height of coronavirus uncertainties.
“We would transfer an additional $1.68 million to the schools, leaving $2.42 million for the county to purchase capital, fleet and equipment items that went unfunded in the current year,” Gearheart said.