New e-commerce tax creates windfall for Roanoke County

It is unclear exactly how much income is generated from internet sales tax alone, but Roanoke County’s total sales tax revenue is now expected to be $11.2 million in the current fiscal year, rather than $9.1 million.

“In my conversations with the commissioner of the revenue's office, they really do not have a way to differentiate between sales tax paid on site to retailers and what is paid through online sales,” Elliott said in an email. “They have no way to determine what was collected on-site in Roanoke County versus online.”

While its precise value is uncertain, the influx of local internet sales tax reflects a certain national trend: Americans are more frequently shopping online, especially during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

Nationwide since 2011, online retail sales increased from 4.5% of total retail sales to more than 14.5% by the end of 2020, with a sharp uptick in the most recent year, according to November data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“There have been some business closures in the county that will affect our collections,” Elliott said, noting that because of internet sales tax in the first half-year, “any reduction of retail sales were offset.”