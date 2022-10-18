New Franklin County telcom operator promises improvements

Telecommunications company Brightspeed has purchased assets in Franklin County that formerly belonged to Lumen and CenturyLink, but will have to contend with former CenturyLink customers who have been less than pleased with service.

In August, Franklin County resident Denise Bryant emailed The Roanoke Times about the poor CenturyLink service.

"My mother and others are having issues with their service and getting resolution," Bryant wrote. "I have filed complaints … and spoken to Senator [Bill] Stanley's office for assistance. My mother who is 86 years old and sick has not had a phone since 8/6/2022. I have spent a countless [hours] trying to resolve the issue with CenturyLink. I have been given promises of resolution but it hasn't been fulfilled. When I try to speak to someone, I get transferred multiple times. I am not able to speak to someone in the United States."

It took about week to resolve the issues, Bryant told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday.

"They did not put a work order in until Aug. 10 and they finally fixed it on Aug. 12. ... Franklin County deserves better telephone service," Bryant said.

At the Franklin County Broadband Authority's Sept. 20 meeting — the county supervisors serves as the authority — Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy brought up service disruptions for CenturyLink customers in the Calloway area. At the time, he said the issues experienced by individual customers had largely been resolved.

"I'll be the first to admit it took way too long for them to get their service restored. ... I think every district probably has some people who've had issues with CenturyLink," Sandy said.

At the supervisors meeting Tuesday, Richard Schollmann with Brightspeed said the company serves about 6,000 broadband customers on DSL lines and about 1,000 voice customers in Franklin County

In September, Sandy said he believed the service issues come down to a lack of infrastructure investment on CenturyLink's behalf.

"The push was for some mechanism to have them invest more money into their infrastructure through this purchase agreement. That's a process that's going on and there is some ... The State Corporation Commission has mandated some things that will happen when the ownership changes and Brightspeed will have to do some things," Sandy said.

Schollmann referenced some of those requirements Tuesday.

"We are required ... to submit a report with measurable and verifiable commitments regarding the plans for the maintenance, repair and replacement of the copper network ... due in January," Schollmann said.

Schollmann explained that rural areas of Virginia rely more heavily on the copper network for access to 911 services, especially in places without reliable cellphone service.

Schollmann started working for Brightspeed less than two weeks ago, but his time in the telecommunications industry goes back about 20 years.

"I had 15 years working with initially Sprint, which became Embarq, which became CenturyLink, which became Lumen, which is now becoming Brightspeed," Schollmann said.

Schollmann retired about two years ago but recently returned to work because of Brightspeed's commitment to improving customer service. He noted that the company has already made investments in customer service and has a new repair center phone number for customers: 833-692-7773.

"The company has a different philosophy about providing service and providing good customer service. To be very honest with you, I spent 15 years with the company and I had no desire to come back and bang my head against a wall. ... Talk is cheap but it's going to be the actions that you'll be looking at. And that's what I'm here to tell you ... I'm not going to be absent," Schollmann said.