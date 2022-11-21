New Montgomery County building estimated at $5 million

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials provided more details this past week on the reshaped, yet long-held, plan to relocate the magistrate’s office and court services.

The county once looked at renovating the historic old sheriff’s office in downtown Christiansburg for the relocation, but officials are now moving toward a project that would involve the construction of an entirely new structure to house those two services.

Among the details shared this past week are an early project cost estimate of roughly $5 million and a timeline that calls for a completion of the work by December 2024.

There will be a more precise cost estimate once the county goes through the upcoming design phase, said Deputy County Administrator Angie Hill.

“The number is not going to be exactly $5 million,” she said. “That’s our current estimate, but we’ll refine that as we move forward and bring that back to you.”

The relocation of the magistrate’s office has long been sought due to concerns among some local officials, particularly county Sheriff Hank Partin, over the possibility of incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers. And plans for a new court services home were lumped into the entire project.

The magistrate’s office, currently housed in a county-rented facility on Franklin Street in downtown Christiansburg, is where the initial decision is made to either set bail for an arrestee or require them to wait behind bars for their court date.

Court services, located on the corner of Radford Road and Depot Street, houses functions such as the filing of child and spousal support.

Conceptual drawings from architectural firm Thompson & Litton show that the project county leaders are now considering would involve a single-story building going in the space currently used as parking for the Montgomery County jail.

The plan would involve the removal of both the old sheriff’s office building and the attached structure that once housed the dispatch center. The relocated services would join a section of downtown Christiansburg that contains the county courthouse and the building that currently houses the sheriff’s office.

The county, as part of the plans to eventually relocate the magistrate’s and court services, has already razed the Phlegar building, another historic structure that previously existed in that area. Deemed to have had too many health and safety issues, that structure had long been targeted for demolition.

One feature that’s included in the latest iteration of the relocation project is a sally port, a type of enclosed and more secure structure that would aim to prevent problems such as prisoner escapes. The recent drawings show the structure effectively creating a connection between the magistrate’s office and jail.

The sally port, along with other components such as a secured parking area, are among the provisions officials expect will improve the safety of county personnel, law enforcement and the general public.

Among the points members of the county’s Board of Supervisors raised this past week as they looked over the plans was the availability of handicap parking.

Supervisor April DeMotts addressed the addition of more handicap parking spots, if it could fit within the current zoning. She said it’s a point members of the community have raised with her.

The latest plans do call for those spaces to be closer to the entrances and that there is space for additional handicap parking, Hill said.

Despite its touted benefits, not all supervisors are enamored with the project as it’s being proposed.

Supervisor Todd King said in a previous meeting that he’s a firm believer in renovations if they’re feasible and can still lead to a finished product that is safe. He brought up the previous renovation plan, which he said was expected to be less of a financial burden on taxpayers. He said he was even fine with the addition of a sally port.

“I still want to see what it’s going to cost to renovate that building before we build a new one,” said King, who clarified that his comments are really directed at the other supervisors and not necessarily administration. “Our obligation is to the taxpayers of Montgomery County to save every dollar we can.

“Our job is to save taxpayers’ money … I don’t know what’s changed now that we need a new building.”

Senior administration staff, however, said there were some challenges with the initial renovation plans.

For one, the sally port that was included in the original renovation concept was a single lane between two buildings that presented a few problems, said Assistant County Administrator Brad St. Clair. A number of components underneath the structure — including telecom infrastructure such as fiber lines — would have required re-routing, he said. It wouldn’t have been an impossible task, but it would have been an added expense, he said.

Another issue with the earlier sally port is that it would have only been wide enough for one car, which would have been a waste of money due to the fact there are often several cars in the lot with people getting unloaded, St. Clair said. A single-car sally port would have led to at least two more cars not unloading securely, he said.

“It’s really not feasible to build a sally port in that area where it’s at,” St. Clair said.

St. Clair said the idea with the sally port now is to allow for two rows of three cars with an open lane in the middle.

The previously proposed renovation also didn’t really provide separate entrances for the people going to court services and the magistrate’s office, an issue staff with those two entities raised concerns about, St. Clair said.

With a new building, the county is also looking to address both current and future space needs, as well as meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, St. Clair said.