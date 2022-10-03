New plans in play for Montgomery County magistrate's office

CHRISTIANSBURG — An entirely new structure is being considered for the long discussed relocation of Montgomery County’s magistrate’s office and court services.

Engineering and architectural firm Thompson & Litton showed conceptual drawings this past week for a single-story building that would go in the space currently used as parking for the Montgomery County Jail.

The relocation of the magistrate’s office has long been sought due to concerns among some local officials, particularly county Sheriff Hank Partin, over the possibility of incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers. And plans for a new court services home were lumped into the entire project.

The magistrate’s office, currently located in a county-rented facility on Franklin Street in downtown Christiansburg, is where the initial decision is made to either set bail for an arrestee or require them to wait behind bars for their court date. Court services, located on the corner of Radford Road and Depot Street, houses functions such as the filing of child and spousal support.

Despite years of discussion, the relocation project has yet to occur as county officials have grappled with issues such as costs and historic preservation. There’s also the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which has effectively led to delays on several county projects.

The county once appeared to move forward with a nearly $1.5 million plan to refurbish the old sheriff’s office on Franklin Street and move the magistrate’s and court services into that building. But supervisors have shown increased interest in a new structure for those two functions.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said she’s long advocated for security and safety — not just for county personnel, but also the general public and law enforcement officers — when it comes to the relocation project. She said components of the recently shown plans appear to address those points.

Blevins pointed to portions of the drawings showing a sally port, as well as a secured parking lot for the magistrate’s office.

The sally port is a type of enclosed and more secure structure that would aim to prevent problems such as prisoner escapes. The drawings from Thompson & Litton show the structure effectively creating a connection between the magistrate’s office and jail.

“I’m all for moving forward with this,” Blevins said during the discussion.

The roof to the building seems like it could also present opportunities for environmentally friendly components, another supervisor said.

“This one, at a cursory glance, looks like it could be very well positioned for solar [panels] without a lot of obstructions,” said Supervisor April DeMotts.

Another point supervisors and Thompson & Litton highlighted is how the plan would aim to meet the county’s needs for at least the next two to three decades.

Following the presentation, supervisors voiced consensus for staff to move forward on work to provide more exact cost estimates and more formalized plans on the project.

The plan shown by Thompson & Litton would involve the removal of the old sheriff’s office building, as well as the attached structure that once housed the dispatch center.

The county has already razed the Phlegar building, another historic structure that previously existed in that area. Deemed to have had too many health and safety issues, that building had long been targeted for demolition as part of the relocation project.

The current parking lot also has 100 spaces, but the plan would trim that amount by almost 40 fewer spots, Thompson & Litton said.

Supervisor Todd King said he’s still a supporter of renovations if they’re feasible.

“I’m just a firm believer of renovations, if we can make them safe,” he said. “I’m also a believer in saving taxpayer money, as long as we can do it safely for staff and everybody. That’s all I got to say.”