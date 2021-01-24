New River training academy: Montgomery County says it's no member, points to past incident

Stinger rounds are often used during riots to deter or move crowds, Ferrell said. The exercise involving them is one of many real-life simulations the academy offers, he said.

“They all volunteered. Nobody forced them to do it,” Ferrell said. “I’ve taken this hit with them many times myself … All of them come out good to go. That crap hurts, yes it does, but it hurts no worse than a taser round.”

Ferrell defended the academy, saying the exercise is common and usually doesn’t lead to the kind of injury sustained by the trainee. Photographs he’s seen of the injury show a “greasy” and red-colored spot, something he said he’s never seen in his nearly two decades of experience with stinger rounds.

“No one’s trying to have an ego complex. We’re just trying to make these guys the best they can be,” Ferrell said. “We’re trying to expose them to what they’ll experience out on the road.”

On the question of whether Montgomery County is a legal member of the academy, Ferrell has said that one of the county’s former sheriffs had signed an NRCJTA charter. He said that made the county a payment-bound member, but the locality contends it does not.