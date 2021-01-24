New River training academy: Montgomery County says it's no member, points to past incident

Montgomery County officials say the locality has no obligations to a Dublin-based law enforcement academy that contends the county still owes it an annual fee that effectively determines whether local police officers can continue working.
In correspondences about the matter with the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy, a top Montgomery County official also raised concerns about a 2019 incident at the institution involving one of their deputy trainees at the time.
“In light of recent issues and continued lack of communication from your agency, I would ask that you let me know what steps are necessary for Montgomery County to begin a process of severing its relationship with the academy,” County Administrator Craig Meadows wrote in a June 15 letter to the academy’s director.
Meadows wrote at the time that he met with the academy’s previous director and chairman of the board in November 2019 to discuss the training incident, but had yet to receive any follow-up correspondence from the agency on the issue.
The Roanoke Times obtained several copies of letters addressing the matter centered on whether the county is a legal member of the academy. The county says it determined from its research that its primary governing body, the board of supervisors, never authorized a membership with the academy.
One key contention is an unpaid assessment fee of just over $56,000, an amount the academy says was due in September but that Montgomery County still hasn’t paid. One of the functions covered by that annual fee is the provision of police in-service training for certification. An academy official said the overdue amount will rise to well over $100,000 when counting this year’s fee.
NRCJTA Board Chairman and Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert later told Meadows in a July 1 letter that the result of an investigation into the training matter led the academy’s governing body to take no action.
“Given that these matters were referred to DCJS [Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services] and investigated with no further action required, the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy looks forward to working with Montgomery County in the future,” Lambert wrote.
Lambert provided Montgomery County with a Jan. 14, 2020, memo from a DCJS field services coordinator who wrote that the issue stemmed from an exercise in which four members of the academy class had volunteered to subject themselves to the effects of a low-velocity stinger round during “less-lethal force options” training.
David Stone, the field services coordinator, wrote that he interviewed four training staff members and 14 police recruits about the matter, reviewed footage of the training and photographs taken afterward and inspected the exercise’s site.
“After reviewing all of the information, it is my opinion that the matter does not rise to a level requiring administrative action,” Stone wrote.
The NRCJTA’s current director, Randy Ferrell, said last week the incident involved a female trainee who was among those who volunteered to take stinger rounds – rubber pellets that were bounced off the ground.
Stinger rounds are often used during riots to deter or move crowds, Ferrell said. The exercise involving them is one of many real-life simulations the academy offers, he said.
“They all volunteered. Nobody forced them to do it,” Ferrell said. “I’ve taken this hit with them many times myself … All of them come out good to go. That crap hurts, yes it does, but it hurts no worse than a taser round.”
Ferrell defended the academy, saying the exercise is common and usually doesn’t lead to the kind of injury sustained by the trainee. Photographs he’s seen of the injury show a “greasy” and red-colored spot, something he said he’s never seen in his nearly two decades of experience with stinger rounds.
“No one’s trying to have an ego complex. We’re just trying to make these guys the best they can be,” Ferrell said. “We’re trying to expose them to what they’ll experience out on the road.”
On the question of whether Montgomery County is a legal member of the academy, Ferrell has said that one of the county’s former sheriffs had signed an NRCJTA charter. He said that made the county a payment-bound member, but the locality contends it does not.
“While it appears that former Sheriff Doug Marrs is the first sheriff to utilize NRCJTA’s training, and former Sheriff Tommy Whitt signed a NRCJTA on behalf of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there is no documentation in the county clerk’s files that the Board of Supervisors ever consented to this change,” Meadows wrote in an October letter to Lambert.
Whitt is Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin’s immediate predecessor. Whitt was elected in 2003 and served until his retirement from the post in 2015.
Partin has previously spoken about plans for Montgomery County to become a definitive member of the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem. He said that’s where the Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech police agencies do their training. He said his office has for years tried to coordinate its training with those agencies due to how frequently they work together.
Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris recently said the board of supervisors will need to pass a resolution to allow the sheriff to join the Cardinal academy. She said the measure could come this month, but the agenda for the upcoming supervisors meeting on Monday doesn’t appear to show an item about training academies.
Ferrell said this week that there are 11 Montgomery deputies who are out of certification. Harris, however, previously said that it doesn’t appear the academy can withhold certifications because it’s a process ultimately managed by the DCJS in Richmond.