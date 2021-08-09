New River Valley candidates talk meaning of money in respective state House of Delegates races

Among the top donors for the GOP candidates in the races for 7th and 12th districts are a committee of outgoing Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, and Shelor Motor Mile, whose owners are also prominent holders of property in the New River Valley and have supported several GOP candidates in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rush committee and Shelor have donated a total of $36,000 — March and Ballard each received $18,000 from those two groups.

Rush currently represents the 7th District, but announced months ago that he’s leaving the seat.

“I think it’s going really good,” March said about her fundraising. “I just feel like we got an immense grassroots support for our campaign. It makes me really happy. The rural country, hard working people want a voice.”

March is the owner of restaurants Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack, with the former having locations in both Christiansburg and Roanoke.

One notable part of March’s fundraising is that a chunk of her funding is a $40,000 loan to herself. She said that amount was so she could mount a fight during the primaries when it seemed that she wasn’t the GOP favorite.