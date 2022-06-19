 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New River Valley Regional Jail announces new superintendent

  • 0

Kim Haug will become the new superintendent of the New River Valley Regional Jail next month.

Haug comes to the regional jail with 20 years of law enforcement experience with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She has served for the last 11 years as captain of the Montgomery County Jail.

Greg Winston, who has served as the regional jail’s superintendent since 2016, will retire when Haug takes office on July 1.

The 1,183-bed New River Valley Regional Jail, located in Dublin, serves Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski and Wythe counties and the city of Radford.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

The town plans to implement a minimum wage of $15 an hour for its employees, one of several measures the locality is looking to soon adopt as part of an effort to address the impact of economic challenges that arose during the pandemic.

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

The populist-politics organization formed in 2009, seemingly galvanized by the historic inauguration of President Barack Obama. But the group recently lost the domain name to their own website, RoanokeTeaParty.com. It’s up for sale and that’s giving me ideas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert