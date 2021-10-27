New River Valley Republican House candidate calls out party loyalty in YouTube clip

Marie March recently questioned the loyalty of at least a few members of the Montgomery County Republican Party in her bid for the House of Delegates.

March, who faces Democrat Derek Kitts in the 7th House District race, is seen addressing her concerns in a video that was uploaded to YouTube last week. Other local figures seen in the background of the clip include former Christiansburg Councilman Harry Collins and current Montgomery County School Board member Dana Partin.

March, who’s running in a district that has long been a conservative stronghold, said in her speech that she was there to discuss some “very serious issues” occurring within the Montgomery County GOP.

“I’m embarrassed to admit that it’s taken me a while to really pick up on what’s been going on,” March said. “When I was elected as the GOP nominee in April, I was under the impression that folks would put aside their feelings and support me as their nominee. I was hopeful that the other candidates would … publicly admit defeat, call and congratulate and throw their support behind me."

March said some of the reactions that she seems to have received following her primary victory fly in the face of the good sportsmanship she and others teach their children.