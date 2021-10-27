New River Valley Republican House candidate calls out party loyalty in YouTube clip

Marie March recently questioned the loyalty of at least a few members of the Montgomery County Republican Party in her bid for the House of Delegates.
March, who faces Democrat Derek Kitts in the 7th House District race, is seen addressing her concerns in a video that was uploaded to YouTube last week. Other local figures seen in the background of the clip include former Christiansburg Councilman Harry Collins and current Montgomery County School Board member Dana Partin.
March, who’s running in a district that has long been a conservative stronghold, said in her speech that she was there to discuss some “very serious issues” occurring within the Montgomery County GOP.
“I’m embarrassed to admit that it’s taken me a while to really pick up on what’s been going on,” March said. “When I was elected as the GOP nominee in April, I was under the impression that folks would put aside their feelings and support me as their nominee. I was hopeful that the other candidates would … publicly admit defeat, call and congratulate and throw their support behind me."
March said some of the reactions that she seems to have received following her primary victory fly in the face of the good sportsmanship she and others teach their children.
“We teach our kids to line up, shake hands and say ‘good game’ after the game or after the race,” she said. “Well, this is not taking place here at all.”
March specifically questioned Montgomery County GOP chairwoman Sharon Brockman and Jake Petzold, a regional political director for Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign.
March also said some of the mixed response toward her among fellow Republicans has only been an issue within the Montgomery County party and not those in Pulaski and Floyd counties. The House of Delegates district covers parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and all of Floyd County, where March lives.
March is the owner of the Christiansburg restaurants Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack and a self-avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump, a position she has says has endeared her to many voters in the district.
Winning the 7th District race would mark a major personal win for March, who has never previously held public office and who for years has been a leading voice in calls to shakeup local government in Montgomery County.
March, however, has her detractors due to her brand of politics and her past clashes with local government.
In the period leading up the primary, it was unclear exactly how supportive local Republicans would be to her campaign.
Several Republican elected officials in the area openly threw their support behind then 7th District candidate and current Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins during the spring party primary. Also among Blevins’ supporters at the time was Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber, although he doesn’t declare a political party affiliation as a member of town council.
Barber is seeking reelection, but faces challenges from fellow Councilman Sam Bishop and Councilwoman Johana Hicks. March is a close friend of Hicks and supported the councilwoman during her bid for town council a couple years ago.
March then also gained some regional notoriety for her decision to attend Trump’s infamous Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot that turned deadly.
While he couldn’t be reached for this story, Kitts has previously claimed that his opponent’s well-known trip to D.C. has turned off moderate Republicans in the area.
March defended her actions, maintaining that she left hours before the riot and that one of her reasons for attending the rally was so her father could hear the former president speak. She has also said there was nothing criminal about listening to the president speak.
March has insisted that the hostility toward her has died down significantly over the past several months and that the response to her D.C. trip didn’t financially hurt her businesses.
During the primary in April, March soundly won the contest. She took 54% of the vote, while Blevins received 26% and the other candidate in the primary, Lowell Bowman, got 20%.
During her recent filmed speech to local GOP members, March said Brockman — the Montgomery County Republican chairwoman — had refused to shake hands when March introduced herself during an event for Youngkin a few months ago.
March said Brockman scowled and crossed her arms and said: “‘I know exactly who you are.’”
“And she would not shake my hand,” March said, adding that several people witnessed the interaction. “That sentiment came from our acting GOP chair. If the chair of this party can not bring herself to even shake my hand, the hand of the Republican nominee, then I can only imagine how our new members are being treated.”
On Petzold, March claimed that he has waged an “internal war” against her because of his friendship with Blevins and the Montgomery County supervisor’s defeat in the primary earlier this year.
March further claimed that Petzold has refused to keep her signs stocked at the Montgomery County GOP office, something she said she verified via secret shoppers and messages from dozens of other people.
“We’ve had to run an entirely separate campaign here in Montgomery County because of this leadership problem,” said March, who a few times referenced an oath asking that GOP members back other fellow members’ campaigns.
Brockman couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.
Petzold was reached, but directed questions to Youngkin campaign press secretary Macaulay Porter.
Porter asked a Roanoke Times reporter about March’s specific comments on Petzold. The newspaper provided Porter with a link to the recent YouTube video and specifically wrote down March’s comments on Petzold. Porter didn’t provide further responses on the matter.
In the latter part of the video, March also spoke about some fellow GOP members possibly not agreeing with her stance on the issue of school choice — or the controversial topic of whether vouchers should be provided to public school students who decide to switch to private or homeschool.
March doubled down on her support for school choice.
“We believe that the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice,” she said. “That’s the first line of our creed and if you don’t believe in that creed, you’re probably not a Republican.”
March, like many supporters of school choice, has said one reason she supports the measure is due to the debate over recently adopted policies for transgender students, a subject she has described as personal and not to be imposed by government. She said the issue has disgruntled many parents.
March said parents ought to be given greater control over how their tax dollars are spent due to the fact much of public school funding comes from them and because they ought to have a say in their children’s education.
March, who in the clip referred to public schools as a “socialized program,” has also said voucher programs would force school districts to rethink how they operate, including how they spend their money.
Despite her comments in the video, March said on Wednesday the recent problem only seemed to concern a handful of people and that the Montgomery County GOP in general still seems very supportive of her.
“Honestly, they were pretty apologetic after the meeting, once it was pointed out … I think we’re on track,” she said. “I think it was just a small skirmish and by me exposing it, it really set people on the right path.”