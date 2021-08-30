New Roanoke community engagement manager to connect residents, city government

Roanoke Valley native Lauren Waldron launched her marketing and communications career by working in various Congressional offices and at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

A self-described “human marketing billboard,” she then worked for a national trade group, a large law firm, and another trade group. In the midst of that, she served as an appointed commissioner on the District of Columbia Mayor’s Commission for National and Community Service.

Earlier this year, she was named one of Alexandria’s top 40 people under age 40 — at 27.

Now she’s returning to Roanoke.

The city named Waldron its community engagement manager, the official in charge of cultivating and maintaining a two-way relationship with city residents. She defined engagement as “citizen communication and participation for the welfare of the community.”

When engagement is happening, residents play an active part in key conversations and decisions on the direction of the city, she said.

Waldron, who is scheduled to start Monday, will succeed Tiffany Bradbury, who left the position in June for a job in Botetourt County.