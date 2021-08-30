New Roanoke community engagement manager to connect residents, city government

Roanoke Valley native Lauren Waldron launched her marketing and communications career by working in various Congressional offices and at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.
A self-described “human marketing billboard,” she then worked for a national trade group, a large law firm, and another trade group. In the midst of that, she served as an appointed commissioner on the District of Columbia Mayor’s Commission for National and Community Service.
Earlier this year, she was named one of Alexandria’s top 40 people under age 40 — at 27.
Now she’s returning to Roanoke.
The city named Waldron its community engagement manager, the official in charge of cultivating and maintaining a two-way relationship with city residents. She defined engagement as “citizen communication and participation for the welfare of the community.”
When engagement is happening, residents play an active part in key conversations and decisions on the direction of the city, she said.
Waldron, who is scheduled to start Monday, will succeed Tiffany Bradbury, who left the position in June for a job in Botetourt County.
Waldron is expected to represent the city on social media, including through live spots on Facebook, while keeping an eye on the city website, its communications staff and a neighborhood outreach worker. Her annual salary will be $90,000, officials said.
Thirty people applied for the job.
“Lauren’s combination of education, skills and experience combined with her passion for communications and personal demeanor, earned her the top spot,” said City Manager Bob Cowell in a report to council members.
Waldron plans to reside in a downtown apartment and was making preparation this week for the move.
She is a graduate of Northside High School. From a young age, she said, her passions have included support of women. She has volunteered over the years at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, especially the women’s and children’s shelter, she said. While earning her undergraduate degree at George Mason University, she ran for and was elected a student senator on a women’s issues platform.
At her core she is a marketer and communicator, she said.
“It might sound odd to some, but I’d consider myself a human marketing billboard,” she said in a post on the website of the Society for Marketing Professional Services, where she worked until earlier this week. The society serves marketers and business developers in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.