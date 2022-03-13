New Roanoke County district boundaries headed toward vote

Roanoke County's Vinton District would absorb some of the Hollins District, due to the increase in the latter's population, and voting precincts would be added to various magisterial districts, based on a redistricting proposal now under consideration.

County officials recently got a look at the newly proposed boundaries for each of the five board of supervisor districts, a process that must be undertaken each decade and uses the latest Census data.

County Attorney Peter Lubeck went over the proposed map with supervisors at a meeting last week.

The county formed a committee headed by Lubeck to work on the redistricting process, which included Registrar Anna Cloeter, Philip Thompson, the director of Planning and Development Services and Kelly Dooley, an employee in the Information Technology Department.

Lubeck said the group put a lot of effort into making the changes as simple as possible, while also adhering to state guidelines.

The main changes to the map include the Vinton/Hollins situation, and the addition of voting precincts.

Additionally, there will be some split precincts within the district as it concerns state and federal boundaries, though none at the local level, Lubeck said.

Among the legal considerations for how the districts are drawn are contiguity, compactness, population equality, communities of interest, clearly-defined boundaries and changes cannot abridge a citizen’s right to vote on the basis of race or skin color, according to state law.

Populations in each district must remain essentially equal, with a deviation of plus or minus 5%.

The proposed population for each district according to the plan: 19,971 for Catawba; 19,929 for Cave Spring; 19,202 for Hollins; 19,280 for Vinton; and 19,247 for Windsor Hills.

Those numbers may change slightly after Hollins District Supervisor Phil North asked Lubeck and his committee to consider a change in the proposed maps.

He asked if it would be possible to keep approximately 260 of the 1,142 Hollins residents, all east of West Ruritan Road, from joining the Vinton District, so the proposed maps will have to be slightly redrawn before being put on the county website, according to Lubeck.

North said after the meeting that he wanted to keep that area in his district due to ongoing concerns from citizens about projects in the area, and he wanted to keep working with them, as opposed to handing it off to Vinton representative Jason Peters.

Lubeck said a website where citizens can look at the proposed maps using the county's GIS system and leave comments should be operational sometime this week.

Lubeck said that while he understands people might have an affinity or sense of belonging to a particular district, the process is unavoidable, and essential to the democratic process.

The changes are supposed to be made every decade in the year ending with the numeral one, but Lubeck said the process has been held up because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the latest Census data, and Virginia’s new state and congressional districts first had to be approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

While magisterial districts are drawn based on population, precincts within those districts are determined by the number of registered voters within those districts, according to Lubeck.

The supervisors passed the new map on first reading, and the county will hold a second reading and public hearing on the matter at its next meeting on March 22.

Following approval by the board of supervisors, the county will send its proposed maps to the state where it will await approval from the Virginia Attorney General’s office. Once that is done, the county will work on a multifaceted campaign to alert citizens of any boundary changes or precinct changes within a given district.

The proposed districts will go into effect for the upcoming election this year, Lubeck said.

The presentation given at the meeting can be found on the county's website under meeting agenda and minutes.

