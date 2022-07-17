New Roanoke parks foundation announced

A new foundation will be dedicated to supporting Roanoke’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The non-profit organization will work with donors, volunteers, and leaders in the community towards improving the quality of life for residents and visitors, according to a city news release.

The Roanoke Parks Foundation will raise funds, accept gifts, and provide additional resources to enhance the department’s existing programs, services, facilities, and technology, according to the release.

“Just 2% of the overall city budget is allocated to the Parks and Recreation Department, which doesn’t allow for much wiggle room with maintaining the long list of assets we manage,” said Patrick Boas, recreation manager, in the release.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Parks and Recreation facilities saw a dramatic increase in usage which outpaced the department’s budget. Funding provided by the foundation will be allocated toward the nearly $80 million dollars’ worth of projects identified in the latest master plan, according to the release.

“When speaking with the newly formed foundation, it was noted that for the city’s 100,000 residents, the budget is the equivalent individual rate of roughly $60 per year or $5 per month,” Boas said in the release. “Most folks spend more than that on a gym membership, so why not find a way to give back to the many park spaces we have right outside our door?”

For more information about the foundation, visit www.playroanoke.com/roanoke-parks- foundation.