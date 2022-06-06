 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New study approved for Roanoke's last large tract of undeveloped land

Part of the largely undeveloped 128-acre Evans Spring property (left) borders Interstate 581 in northwest Roanoke.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2019

A consultant will work with owners of the Evans Spring area to try to plan the future development of the vacant expanse west of Valley View Mall in close collaboration with nearby residents.

As the Roanoke City Council approved the study measure Monday, officials said they’re starting out with only a general idea of what’s possible and no certainty that any development will occur.

The Evans Spring area is the only large, untapped development opportunity in the city and spans about 130 acres. A developer withdrew the most recent proposal for building out what is now largely green space with a mix of homes and commercial after city planners raised concerns. That was in 2020.

As before, the property belongs to a collection of owners who want to develop it.

The city administration Monday brought council a proposal in which the owners, city and Roanoke Economic Development Authority would each contribute up to $75,000 for consulting. The measure passed, with staff reassuring council members there will be ample opportunity for public input.

After the city chooses the consultant during the next three months, the process will “begin with discussions with the neighborhood,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. Cowell expressed his hope that the discussion and study will yield a consensus around what development should occur.

However, the developers have no guarantee.

“The consulting services will have a considerable expense with no assurance of a successful rezoning,” Cowell wrote to council members in a report.

Residents should take notice that, unlike last time when a developer presented a plan to the city, there is no plan on the table at this time — just an agreement to talk about what’s possible moderated by planners, designers and other experts, said Councilman Bill Bestpitch. “It’s a blank slate,” he said.

No owner representative spoke at the meeting.

The master plan could take many months.

The owners would still have to submit any future proposal to the development review process, where public hearings would take place and the project would have to garner sufficient votes.

In the previous go-around over the future of the property, Charlotte-based Pavilion Development Co. sought permission for a 300-unit apartment complex and commercial development adjacent to neighborhoods. City planning commissioners raised concerns about density and traffic and whether the proposal complied with Roanoke’s vision for the area. The project was hastily withdrawn.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

