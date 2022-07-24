Nicholson hired as Narrows town manager

Terry Nicholson was hired as the Narrows town manager at a town council meeting earlier this month.

Nicholson is currently the chair of the town Planning Commission, having served in that role for six years.

Nicholson brings experience to the town manager position, including most recently as code enforcement officer and residential building inspector for the city of Radford, according to a Narrows town news release.

He was the museum administrator for the town of Blacksburg during the restoration of the St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall and the planning for the restoration of the Alexander Black House, according to the release.

Nicholson was also the executive director of Historic Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg, and coordinated regional outreach and advocacy for Preservation Virginia, the statewide preservation organization which owned Smithfield. In addition, he owned his own business inspecting and consulting on the restoration of historic properties, according to the release.

Nicholson and his wife, Terri Fisher, have lived in Narrows for 20 years, and have both been involved in community activities such as the grant management team for the current Community Development Block Grant downtown improvements, and the former Progress in Narrows Now (PINN) groups, according to the release.

Nicholson studied in the master’s of architecture program at Virginia Tech, focusing on historic preservation. Prior to his studies at Virginia Tech, Nicholson earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of William and Mary, and had a 15-year career as the manager of quality control and quality assurance for B.I. Chemicals, a pharmaceutical company in Petersburg, according to the release.

Narrows’ Mayor Tom Spangler said in the release: “Council and I are pleased to welcome Terry as town manager and look forward to working with him. We are excited that Terry brings the experience necessary to lead our town. Council has been involved in several new and exciting possibilities for the town and are confident Terry will help pave the way for a successful future.”

“I look forward to working with town council, town staff, and the citizens of Narrows to grow our community. This is a great place to live, work, and play. I am honored to be chosen for this job,” Nicholson said in the release.

Nicholson’s starting annual salary is $70,000, according to a town spokeswoman.