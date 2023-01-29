Not wasting time:Roanoke sanitation workers seek answers on pay

These days, it’s difficult to drive a mile without spotting a van or heavy truck sporting a bumper sticker requesting applicants with a commercial driver’s license.

Members of the city of Roanoke’s solid waste management department — for many of whom a CDL is a job requirement — know what that means and they work they do, and they have been hearing about future raises for more than a year. And they say they are still waiting.

John Brown, a city garbage truck operator, was part of a group of city solid waste employees who attended the Jan. 17 Roanoke City Council meeting — not something that happens often. Brown spoke on behalf of that group, requesting wage increases.

Roanoke has 55 solid waste management positions. City Manager Bob Cowell said seven of the city solid waste positions are vacant and five of the vacancies are for garbage truck operators. The city has about eight more operators through a temp agency, but they are not considered city employees.

Right now, city employees told The Roanoke Times, those at the bottom of the city’s operator pay grade make roughly $15.36 an hour. In Roanoke County, it’s about $20. It’s $16.35 in Salem, $20 in Lynchburg and $18.35 in Norfolk.

“When we started complaining about it, they had to do a compensation study. They said it would take six to eight months to compile the data, which they did. Then they said, ‘We’re still going through the budget. We’re going to see what we can do.’ Then city council members came over, talked to all of us at public works, said, ‘You’re priority number one.’ We’re tired of promises. All I want you to tell me is what date you’re going to have my money on my paycheck,” Paul Shull, one of the city’s four solid waste collections inspectors, told The Roanoke Times in a recent interview.

Over time, the city’s solid waste management employees have become victims of wage compression: starting wages have gone up over time, but the pay for existing employees has not kept pace. For example, one longtime city employee — who, like some of their other colleagues, did not wish to be named for fear of retribution from the city — makes only 40 cents more per hour than the starting wage for their position.

After Brown spoke at the Jan. 17 meeting, Deputy City Manager Clarence Grier followed him and the others into the lobby outside of the council room. The Roanoke Times was present when Grier promised to meet with them on Jan. 24. All of them, Brown asked? Yes, Grier said.

When the time came for that meeting, though, only some — garbage truck operators, specifically — were permitted entrance. Collections inspectors were not allowed to participate.

“In the past, solid waste has been a team. ... When storm events happened, solid waste has been expected to keep the city clean and keep it moving — wind storms, blizzards, hundred year floods. ... Now we have been divided,” Shull said.

The operator and collections inspector jobs both require CDLs. While the operators drive garbage trucks along specific trash collection routes, the collections inspectors patrol the city, making sure the routes are safe to drive and ensuring refuse is being collected. Collections inspectors also operate garbage trucks when there are absences or vacancies.

At the Jan. 24 meeting, city administrators told the operators they would receive pay raises starting in February, retroactive to the first of the year. Depending on tenure, responsibilities and experience, their hourly wages may go up between $3 and $7.

The collections inspectors may see raises when fiscal year 2024 starts on July 1, 2023, but it’s unclear what those possible raises will be and whether they will also be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

And there’s still the question of what will happen with the other solid waste employees — administrators, supervisors and the like.

“Solid waste is solid waste as a whole. We all pick up garbage,” Shull said.

Cowell said the city wants to pay everyone more and that doing so has been a goal for the last two years.

The city started raising public safety pay a couple of years ago. In July, the public safety department — which includes fire, EMS and police — will complete the move to a new pay structure, a transition which has taken place gradually over three years because of the cost involved. Also in July, Cowell said, the city plans to start transitioning all of the other departments to new pay structures.

Cowell said the city tackled public safety first because of staffing issues in that department. He added that, in 2022, the other departments received cost of living raises and the $15 minimum wage increase.

The solid waste employees who spoke to The Roanoke Times indicated the minimum wage increase mostly benefited trash collectors who ride on the back of the truck and are not required to have a CDL.

As for prioritizing public safety, numerous solid waste employees have said the same thing, summed up by one this way: “The solid waste department is the only department in the city that touches every single house in the city once a week. PD [the police department] doesn’t do that, rescue doesn’t do that, parks and rec doesn’t — nobody does that. We do.”

The raises that may happen in July will be informed by a compensation study completed last year. In October, Gallagher Human Resources & Compensation Consulting wrapped up the $125,000 study for the city that proposed two new pay structure options for city departments other than public safety.

One option, Cowell said, is to meet the market; the other is to lead it. Meeting the market could cost between $2 million and $5.5 million, he said, while leading it could cost between $3.5 million and $15 million.

He said the city is still weighing its options, trying to decide whether to meet the market, lead it or pursue a hybrid of the two.

City officials are already feeling some sense of urgency to increase pay, though, and were even before the solid waste employees’ appearance at the Jan. 17 council meeting. Last year, the city set aside $500,000 in the current budget to give some non-public safety positions raises earlier than July.

Cowell said the city plans to publicly announce Monday exactly which positions will get the early raises, but he confirmed Wednesday that city garbage truck operators will be definitely be among them — hence the February raises city management told the operators to expect Tuesday.

Still unknown is the plan for the rest of solid waste, not to mention employees in other city departments. Cowell said the specifics will be hashed out over the next few months as the city develops its budget for fiscal year 2024.

“That will be, really, determined by the answer to some of those questions about the kind of turn over, the kind of challenges and the money available,” Cowell said.

Employees may know more by late spring, since the city council has until then to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget and the first step toward a new pay structure.