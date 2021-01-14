Oak Grove plan promotes commercial corridor

Construction of safe crosswalks will be a priority for future road improvements in the Oak Grove area, especially along the bustling Virginia 419 corridor, said Roanoke Senior City Planner Wayne Leftwich.

“That’s one of the things we heard loud and clear,” Leftwich said. “We need to find a way to make better connections from one side to the other.”

Electric Road’s four lane highway carried 22,000 vehicles through the Oak Grove area on an average day in 2019, the plan said.

“You do have people now crossing that highway without safe facilities,” Thompson said. “There are folks on motorized wheelchairs crossing that.”

More than 75% of citizen participants cited cut-through traffic on Oak Grove neighborhood streets as an issue, the plan said. Half of respondents had concerns about speeding on Virginia 419.

“Connections and transportation issues were a big part of it, 419 has a lot of traffic,” Leftwich said. “A lot of traffic does drive through the roads off that corridor too.”

Crosswalks are proposed at a handful of intersections, as well as sidewalks to connect neighborhoods to Oak Grove shopping centers: Southwest Plaza, Oak Grove Plaza, Metis Plaza and Keagy Village.