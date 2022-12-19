On split vote, Roanoke County board approves grocery store rezoning

A new grocery store is coming to Roanoke County after the board of supervisors approved the rezoning of land on Brambleton Avenue by a recent 3-2 vote.

North Carolina developer Barnett Properties submitted the request to rezone the 11 parcels of land over about nine acres, five of which are owned by the county, near the intersection of Brambleton Avenue, Old Cave Spring Road and Colonial Avenue.

Barnett Vice President of Development Alan Maness said he was unable to name the grocery store chain, as it is the tenant's prerogative to make that announcement, which is predicated on the store’s opening date.

Supervisors Phil North and Martha Hooker cast the two dissenting votes, siding with the vast majority of citizen speakers who were against the rezoning, mainly due to traffic concerns. Supervisors Paul Mahoney, Jason Peters and David Radford formed the majority.

Hooker said she wasn’t sure the location is right for a new grocery store, and North also said he thought there could be better spots in the county to put the store.

Hooker also said she was worried the amount of money going into the development could be all for not if the store didn’t work out, similar to the Ukrop's development in Roanoke that ultimately failed.

North said that while he is usually in favor of such developments in the county, he believed the traffic in the area was already too intense for the surrounding residential area.

Mahoney, board's chairman, said that while he understood the traffic concerns citizens expressed, if a commercial development couldn’t be built on a divided four-lane highway, then it couldn’t be built anywhere in the county.

Maness did confirm his company is under contract for all 11 parcels, but when the deals will be official is still tentative.

“That’s a fluid date. We are going to be submitting the site plan, and we would not close until we have those permits in hand … It could take three to four months to get through that process,” Maness said Monday afternoon.

He also noted the construction process can take anywhere from 15-18 months, so residents will not be shopping at a new store for at least two years.

The county acquired the approximately 2.5 acres it owns from VDOT after doing a land swap with the state agency for another parcel of land near the Walmart off of U.S. 220 in 2021, according to County Administrator Richard Caywood.

Some supervisors said the land would have likely already been developed for commercial use had VDOT not used the plot for storage the last several years, and the county made the agreement with VDOT with that fact in mind, according to Mahoney.

Due to ongoing negotiations, the county and Maness did not disclose what the land will be sold for, but the county’s five parcels are estimated to be worth $681,200, according to online county tax information.

Maness also declined to disclose how much the other six parcels would cost.

Residents in addition to traffic concerns, also talked about possible viewshed problems, but developers assured them there would be a large barrier between the commercial building and the residential areas next to it.

Maness told those in attendance after the meeting his company would like to work closely with residents to put together the best outcome for all parties involved.

Another argument by many was that another grocery store is not needed as a Kroger is right across the street from the proposed new development, as is another one about a mile away on the other side of Brambleton.

Whether the county needs another grocery chain was not really considered as a deciding factor for the board, nor has it been in other rezonings, with the general consensus being competition is good, according to comments.