On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 19, 2021

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.

On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. session, David Hoback, chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, will present the department’s annual public safety update. Council will hear budget presentations from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Roanoke Valley Resource Authority. City Manager Bob Cowell will ask the council to confirm his choice of a new deputy city manager to succeed outgoing manager Sherman Stovall.