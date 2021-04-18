On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 19, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.
On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. session, David Hoback, chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, will present the department’s annual public safety update. Council will hear budget presentations from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Roanoke Valley Resource Authority. City Manager Bob Cowell will ask the council to confirm his choice of a new deputy city manager to succeed outgoing manager Sherman Stovall.
During the 7 p.m. segment, the council will hold public hearings on the possibility of a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags effective Jan. 1; on school board candidates Mark Cathey, Diane Casola, Michael Cherry, Byron Hamlar and Jennifer Owen-O’Quill; and on a 62-page plan for spending money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on housing, homeless prevention, public services, neighborhood and community development programs, and related planning and administrative costs during the coming fiscal year.
Citizens wishing to participate in the meeting by Zoom or phone have been asked to contact City Clerk Susie McCoy in advance at clerk@roanokeva.gov or 853-2541 to make arrangements.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; public hearing 6 p.m.
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The proposal includes an increase to the transient occupancy tax and a new countywide tax on cigarettes. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Vinton Town Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual meeting via Zoom, streamed live to the public via facebook.com/vintonva.
On the agenda: Budget approvals for Roanoke Valley Television and Roanoke Valley Resource Authority.