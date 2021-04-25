 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 26
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 12:30 p.m. (closed session), 2 p.m. (public session) Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Approval of fiscal year 2021-2022 schools budget; see more at botetourtva.gov/documents/bos/bos_agenda_042721.pdf

Roanoke School Board

Special meeting and workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom teleconference and livestreamed, beginning around 6:15 p.m., on the division’s Facebook page following the board’s closed-door meeting at 5:30 to discuss legal matters. https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: Updates on graduation and summer programs, school readiness, the budget and strategic plan.

