On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec.21, 2020
Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting and hearing will be streamed on Facebook Live and aired on RVTV (Cox Channel 3)

On the agenda: The afternoon meeting includes considerations of appropriating school funds, easing the methods the city uses to collect some late taxes and deciding whether to allow multi-person “party bikes” on city streets. The evening hearing includes considerations of the property swap to allow the Roanoke River Greenway to pass through land currently owned by Walker Machine & Foundry, a proposed four-story apartment building in southeast Roanoke and resolutions honoring departing members Anita Price and Michelle Davis. Full agendas can be found online at https://bit.ly/3p2NXSl.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Public hearing on county code amendment to create a criminal nuisance blight ordinance. Full agenda at botetourtva.gov/documents/bos/bos_agenda_122220.pdf

