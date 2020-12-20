On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec.21, 2020

On the agenda: The afternoon meeting includes considerations of appropriating school funds, easing the methods the city uses to collect some late taxes and deciding whether to allow multi-person “party bikes” on city streets. The evening hearing includes considerations of the property swap to allow the Roanoke River Greenway to pass through land currently owned by Walker Machine & Foundry, a proposed four-story apartment building in southeast Roanoke and resolutions honoring departing members Anita Price and Michelle Davis. Full agendas can be found online at https://bit.ly/3p2NXSl.