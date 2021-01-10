 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 11, 2021
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 11, 2021

Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Virtual meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live

On the Agenda: Election of planning commission chair, other business. Full agenda available online at https://bit.ly/3oxLu2E

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular Meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Select chair, vice-chair. Attend remotely via 301-715-8592 or 929-205-6099, meeting ID 81790871185

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard

On the agenda: Public hearings on special exception permits, and a consideration of performance agreement extension with Parkway Brewing Company. Full agenda available at salemva.gov.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: The board will here updates on COVID-19 and state testing for COVID-19 as it applies to schools. The board will also consider a special use permit that would allow construction of a wireless broadband tower at Glade Hill Elementary School. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.

On the agenda: The council will consider revising sick leave policy related to COVID-19 and weigh amendments to the town sign ordinances. Details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Organizational meeting to elect officers, then regular meeting to hear briefing on regional CTE study, and work session on 2022-2023 capital improvement program. Full agenda available at roanokecountyva.gov.

Salem School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: The board will hear an update to academic and extracurricular programs.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. To join dial (978) 990-5113 and use access code 4557889# or visit https://join.freeconferencecall.com/fitzpatrick1.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave NW. The meeting can also be viewed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The board will hear reports on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget season and the local plan for gifted education. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.

