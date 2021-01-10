On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 11, 2021

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: The board will here updates on COVID-19 and state testing for COVID-19 as it applies to schools. The board will also consider a special use permit that would allow construction of a wireless broadband tower at Glade Hill Elementary School. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.