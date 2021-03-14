On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 15, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting, public hearings
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, but meetings are closed to the public
On the agenda: In the 7 p.m. session, the council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to ban possession of firearms in city buildings, parks and facilities. To speak by teleconference, fill out an online form, bit.ly/RoaCityHall_hearing, by noon Monday. Each speaker will be allowed three minutes. To register a public comment by email, message clerk@roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Budget work session
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: The board will discuss the 2021-22 budget.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Special called meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: The council will hold a work session discussing the Harvester Performance Center. Details at rockymountva.org.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual meeting, broadcast live online at Facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Public hearing regarding proposed issuance of bonds totaling $4.45 million, to pay for water and sewer improvements. Full agenda online at vintonva.gov.
Botetourt County Economic Development Authority
Special meeting
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center (formerly the Greenfield Education and Training Center), 57 South Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Not published at press time. Check botetourtva.gov/events/economic-development-authority-committee-special-meeting