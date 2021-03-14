 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 15, 2021
Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting, public hearings

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, but meetings are closed to the public

On the agenda: In the 7 p.m. session, the council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to ban possession of firearms in city buildings, parks and facilities. To speak by teleconference, fill out an online form, bit.ly/RoaCityHall_hearing, by noon Monday. Each speaker will be allowed three minutes. To register a public comment by email, message clerk@roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Budget work session

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: The board will discuss the 2021-22 budget.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Special called meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: The council will hold a work session discussing the Harvester Performance Center. Details at rockymountva.org.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.

On the agenda: Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Virtual meeting, broadcast live online at Facebook.com/vintonva

On the agenda: Public hearing regarding proposed issuance of bonds totaling $4.45 million, to pay for water and sewer improvements. Full agenda online at vintonva.gov.

Botetourt County Economic Development Authority

Special meeting

When: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center (formerly the Greenfield Education and Training Center), 57 South Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Not published at press time. Check botetourtva.gov/events/economic-development-authority-committee-special-meeting

