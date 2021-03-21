On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 22, 2021

Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard.
On the agenda: Consider setting the percentage for personal property tax relief in the 2021 tax year.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Public hearing and vote on Confederate monument. Public hearing to relocate precinct polling locations.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Briefing to provide Regional Housing Study by Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, public hearing on tax rates, public hearing on Oak Grove Center Plan.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The board will meet virtually, with the meeting livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: A presentation on graduation plans and an update on the recent in-person elementary expansion. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Salem School Board
Special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: The board is asked to adopt the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Botetourt County School Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: Public Hearing and adoption of school budget and capital improvement plan.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Botetourt County Economic Development Authority
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center (formerly the Greenfield Education and Training Center), 57 South Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Agenda was not posted Sunday, but will be this week at botetourtva.gov/events/economic-development-authority-committee-special-meeting