 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 22, 2021
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard.

On the agenda: Consider setting the percentage for personal property tax relief in the 2021 tax year.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Public hearing and vote on Confederate monument. Public hearing to relocate precinct polling locations.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Briefing to provide Regional Housing Study by Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, public hearing on tax rates, public hearing on Oak Grove Center Plan.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The board will meet virtually, with the meeting livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: A presentation on graduation plans and an update on the recent in-person elementary expansion. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Salem School Board

Special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: The board is asked to adopt the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Botetourt County School Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: Public Hearing and adoption of school budget and capital improvement plan.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

Botetourt County Economic Development Authority

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center (formerly the Greenfield Education and Training Center), 57 South Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Agenda was not posted Sunday, but will be this week at botetourtva.gov/events/economic-development-authority-committee-special-meeting

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert