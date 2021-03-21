On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 22, 2021

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard.

On the agenda: Consider setting the percentage for personal property tax relief in the 2021 tax year.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Public hearing and vote on Confederate monument. Public hearing to relocate precinct polling locations.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov