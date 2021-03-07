 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 8, 2021
Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 1:30 p.m., Monday

Where: Meeting can be watched via Facebook Live

On the agenda: Walker Machine & Foundry Co. has applied to vacate a short, 20-foot-wide alley running south from Russell Avenue in Norwich. Complete agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/3qjYeKc.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Consider a contract for economic development consulting services between The Fahrenheit Group and the City of Salem.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: The board will decide whether to approve the 2021-22 school budget. Staff will also give updates on school reopening plan revisions and COVID-19 conditions. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.

On the agenda: The council will discuss the $100,000 Virginia Outdoors Foundation grant for the development of Celeste Park. Details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Discussion of county administrator’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year government operating budget.

Salem School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: The board will vote on the school system’s updated reopening plan.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. To join visit https://v.ringcentral.com/join/029631214555 or dial (650) 419-1505 and use the access code 029631214555.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on matters including a boat storage yard and a community dock. The commission will continue discussion regarding the construction of a tower for wireless internet access in Glade Hill. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., and live-streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The board is asked to approve the fiscal year 2022 categorical budget and the fiscal years 2022-26 capital improvement plan.

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Meeting can be watched via Facebook Live

On the agenda: Board will consider application for a special exception from Tower Engineering Professionals to construct a wireless telecommunications facility on Valley View Blvd. N.W. Complete agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/3ec04dD.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

