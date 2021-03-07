On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 8, 2021

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on matters including a boat storage yard and a community dock. The commission will continue discussion regarding the construction of a tower for wireless internet access in Glade Hill. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., and live-streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The board is asked to approve the fiscal year 2022 categorical budget and the fiscal years 2022-26 capital improvement plan.

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Meeting can be watched via Facebook Live