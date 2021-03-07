On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 8, 2021

Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 1:30 p.m., Monday
Where: Meeting can be watched via Facebook Live
On the agenda: Walker Machine & Foundry Co. has applied to vacate a short, 20-foot-wide alley running south from Russell Avenue in Norwich. Complete agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/3qjYeKc.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Consider a contract for economic development consulting services between The Fahrenheit Group and the City of Salem.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.
On the agenda: The board will decide whether to approve the 2021-22 school budget. Staff will also give updates on school reopening plan revisions and COVID-19 conditions. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.
On the agenda: The council will discuss the $100,000 Virginia Outdoors Foundation grant for the development of Celeste Park. Details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Discussion of county administrator’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year government operating budget.
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: The board will vote on the school system’s updated reopening plan.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. To join visit https://v.ringcentral.com/join/029631214555 or dial (650) 419-1505 and use the access code 029631214555.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on matters including a boat storage yard and a community dock. The commission will continue discussion regarding the construction of a tower for wireless internet access in Glade Hill. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., and live-streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: The board is asked to approve the fiscal year 2022 categorical budget and the fiscal years 2022-26 capital improvement plan.
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Meeting can be watched via Facebook Live
On the agenda: Board will consider application for a special exception from Tower Engineering Professionals to construct a wireless telecommunications facility on Valley View Blvd. N.W. Complete agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/3ec04dD.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public