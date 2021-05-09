On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 10, 2021

Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Four citizen commenters, financial matters, closed session to discuss appointment of a permanent city attorney, closed session to discuss a school board appointment.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.
On the agenda: The board will hear an update on the latest district developments related to COVID-19. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing measures and masks required.
On the agenda: The council consider approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget and approval of a $25,000 state grant for a business incubator feasibility study. Details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website at roanokecountyva.gov.
On the agenda: Cigarette tax public hearing, transportation project funding approval and work session with Roanoke County School Board.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.
On the agenda: Council will hear a proposal for a mountain bike skills park and set a June 8 public hearing for feedback on the town budget. Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will review a special use permit application for the construction of a 175-foot communications tower with broadband capability in Westlake. The Booker T. Washington National Monument has objected, writing that the proposed tower will have an adverse effect on the park's viewshed. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle; view online at bcps.live
On the agenda: See go.boarddocs.com/vsba/bcps/Board.nsf/Public for information
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville; call 301-715-8592 or 929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 868 7298 7378) to join remotely.
On the agenda: See agenda at web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission