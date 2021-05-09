 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 10, 2021
Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Four citizen commenters, financial matters, closed session to discuss appointment of a permanent city attorney, closed session to discuss a school board appointment.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: The board will hear an update on the latest district developments related to COVID-19. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing measures and masks required.

On the agenda: The council consider approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget and approval of a $25,000 state grant for a business incubator feasibility study. Details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website at roanokecountyva.gov.

On the agenda: Cigarette tax public hearing, transportation project funding approval and work session with Roanoke County School Board.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.

On the agenda: Council will hear a proposal for a mountain bike skills park and set a June 8 public hearing for feedback on the town budget. Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will review a special use permit application for the construction of a 175-foot communications tower with broadband capability in Westlake. The Booker T. Washington National Monument has objected, writing that the proposed tower will have an adverse effect on the park's viewshed. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle; view online at bcps.live

On the agenda: See go.boarddocs.com/vsba/bcps/Board.nsf/Public for information

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville; call 301-715-8592 or 929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 868 7298 7378) to join remotely.

On the agenda: See agenda at web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission

