On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 24, 2021

Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Public hearing regarding appointment to fill the unexpired school board term of Michael Chiglinsky. Also a public hearing on retail sales at 407 East Burwell St., and public hearings regarding zoning ordinance amendments, building codes, and other ordinances. Authorization of city manager to finalize and execute a contract for the Moyer project. There are 21 items of business on the agenda, available in full online at www.salemva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 12:30 p.m. (closed session), 2 p.m. (public session) Tuesday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Public hearings on county budget and six-year plan for secondary road system; see full agenda at botetourtva.gov/documents/bos/bos_agenda_052521.pdf
Boones Mill Town Council
Budget work session
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.
On the agenda: Council members will hear a presentation about the town’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Public encouraged to watch online via roanokecountyva.gov.
On the agenda: Resolutions congratulating Glenvar High School state champions. Work session for CARES Act expenditures overview and overview of American Rescue Plan Act.