On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 24, 2021

On the agenda: Public hearing regarding appointment to fill the unexpired school board term of Michael Chiglinsky. Also a public hearing on retail sales at 407 East Burwell St., and public hearings regarding zoning ordinance amendments, building codes, and other ordinances. Authorization of city manager to finalize and execute a contract for the Moyer project. There are 21 items of business on the agenda, available in full online at www.salemva.gov.