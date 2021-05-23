 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 24, 2021
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 24, 2021

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Public hearing regarding appointment to fill the unexpired school board term of Michael Chiglinsky. Also a public hearing on retail sales at 407 East Burwell St., and public hearings regarding zoning ordinance amendments, building codes, and other ordinances. Authorization of city manager to finalize and execute a contract for the Moyer project. There are 21 items of business on the agenda, available in full online at www.salemva.gov.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 12:30 p.m. (closed session), 2 p.m. (public session) Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Public hearings on county budget and six-year plan for secondary road system; see full agenda at botetourtva.gov/documents/bos/bos_agenda_052521.pdf

Boones Mill Town Council

Budget work session

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.

On the agenda: Council members will hear a presentation about the town’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Public encouraged to watch online via roanokecountyva.gov.

On the agenda: Resolutions congratulating Glenvar High School state champions. Work session for CARES Act expenditures overview and overview of American Rescue Plan Act.

