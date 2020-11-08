On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 9, 2020

Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: The commission will meet via video conference, which can be viewed over Facebook Live
On the agenda: The commission will consider a zoning amendment that will allow a bus station be permitted downtown by right.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.
On the agenda: The board will announce who has been hired to be the next schools Superintendent. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: The town council will consider a new funding arrangement for the Rocky Mount Fire Department after repeated requests to Franklin County to increase its portion. Council will also hear an update on the search for a new town manager. Details at rockymountva.org.
Salem School Board
Work session followed by regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Presentation of salary study and Salem High School construction update. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on a proposal to allow construction of duplexes in agricultural districts. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W., and live-streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: School reopening update and recognition of 2019–20 retirees. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The board will meet via video conference, which can be viewed over Facebook Live
On the agenda: The board will consider a request to allow a homestay primarily for medical students be permitted at 2239 Lincoln Ave. S.W.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road, and live-streamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
