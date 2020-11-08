 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 9, 2020
Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: The commission will meet via video conference, which can be viewed over Facebook Live

On the agenda: The commission will consider a zoning amendment that will allow a bus station be permitted downtown by right.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.

On the agenda: The board will announce who has been hired to be the next schools Superintendent. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: The town council will consider a new funding arrangement for the Rocky Mount Fire Department after repeated requests to Franklin County to increase its portion. Council will also hear an update on the search for a new town manager. Details at rockymountva.org.

Salem School Board

Work session followed by regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Presentation of salary study and Salem High School construction update. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on a proposal to allow construction of duplexes in agricultural districts. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W., and live-streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: School reopening update and recognition of 2019–20 retirees. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The board will meet via video conference, which can be viewed over Facebook Live

On the agenda: The board will consider a request to allow a homestay primarily for medical students be permitted at 2239 Lincoln Ave. S.W.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road, and live-streamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

