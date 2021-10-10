Opposites face off in attention-grabbing 9th District House of Delegates race

Williams said he has been encouraged to run for office before, but “when I got back from Wisconsin, it got really loud,” he said. “Everybody I talked to said I needed to run for House of Delegates.”

One of the first things Williams did after winning the Republican primary was issue a pledge stating he intends to introduce legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory statewide. “Obviously my individuals in my district, they hate CRT and they’d love for me to pass something that bans it,” he said.

As for needs specific to the 9th District, he’d like to see an infrastructure alliance between the district’s counties and neighboring communities to bring more broadband to all the rural areas that need it. “I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes or get in the way of what people are doing, I just want to help them.”

He’s also looking into what it would take to reestablish a hospital with an emergency room in Patrick County. At the moment, anyone in the county with a dire health emergency faces a 30 to 45 minute ambulance ride, he said.