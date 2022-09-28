Opposition does not sway Roanoke County supervisors; Boone rezoning approved

A Roanoke County development slated to have approximately 85 town homes and a four-story hotel on Edgebrook Road will go forward after the board of supervisors voted to rezone the 32-acre parcel Wednesday night.

The measure passed 4-1, with Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker casting the lone vote against the request to rezone the land from lower density housing to a mixed use development.

Hooker said while she believes the project would be done well, she would not want a hotel in her backyard.

She also noted she wanted to represent the wishes of her constituents in her district, and “the majority” of the neighbors don’t want the hotel.

Phil North of the Hollins District said while he wasn’t thrilled with the hotel idea of the project, but said his vote was based on the package deal.

“We need more housing,” he said.

David Radford of the Windsor Hills District, who also builds homes, said the town homes were much needed in the area, and the hotel is a good fit for the area.

Board chairman and Cave Spring Supervisor Paul Mahoney said he also wasn’t crazy about the town homes, but again noted the large need for diverse housing.

He also said he doesn’t think the development will lower the home values of neighboring residents.

Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters said he voted in favor of the project and found it to be a good use of the land.

The other supervisors ultimately voted in favor of the project, though they were not without their own questions.

The parcel directly across the street from the park-and-ride off of Interstate 81 is one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels in the area, with most of the surrounding area filled with single-family homes and a golf course.

And sing-family homes are what residents who oppose the project said they were told were also going to be put in the lot when they purchased their houses.

Dozens of those opposed to the project showed up to the hearing Wednesday evening, and of the approximately 20 people who spoke about the project only a few spoke in its favor.

Those that spoke against the project talked about many of the same things brought up previously like a fear of decreased property value and increased traffic to Edgebrook.

VDOT officials reiterated previous statements it made saying traffic improvements would not be needed to handle the influx in traffic.

VDOT also noted as the site plan develops, further studies could be conducted.

Additionally, people said cheaper homes and a hotel would bring unwanted crime to the area, including drugs and sex trafficking, like the recently busted Knights Inn motel at 6520 Thirlane Road.

One man compared the development of the land near his neighborhood to the war in Ukraine, with a few men taking land which doesn’t belong to them, though developer Alexander Boone does own the land on which the project will be built.

Speakers also said the property is not supposed to be used as “core,” otherwise known as multipurpose land meant for residential and commercial use.

County Director of Planning Phillip Thompson said the land still in fact was properly designated as core land, as it was in when the land use map was last updated in 2005.

Lynne Bledsoe, who has been outspoken against the project said the county misrepresented the land’s use, which should make it easy for the supervisors to vote down the special use permit.

Thompson also said if the property was kept for single family housing, more of the green shed blocking surrounding neighborhoods from being able to view the neighborhood would be eliminated.

Lew McClung, who lives near the proposed project, said he was in favor of the development, and furthermore, property owner’s rights.

“It’s a pretty handsome project as far as projects go,” he said. “I fear a gas station or a truck stop.”

He also noted that if change didn’t occur, many of the residents who are against the Edgebrook development would not live where they are now.

“It seems capitalism is a crime now,” he said.

Another speaker in favor of the project spoke to Boone’s character as a developer.

“He’s been building in the valley for years, and he’s one of the good ones,” Roanoke County resident and builder Mike Arthur said.

Boone’s company, ABoone Real Estate, Inc., bought the approximately 32-acre lot off of Edgebrook Road from developer Joe Thomas in December, according to county records.

The sale price was not made public, but county records assess the property’s tax value at $522,500.

The project was first unveiled at a community meeting in March and was slated to have no more than 70 town homes, and in addition to the hotel, included a commercial building for a few offices.

Boone and his company withdrew that rezoning application after the community meeting, and removed offices from the commercial building after multiple complaints by citizens in the neighboring Fairways at Hanging Rock subdivision.

The revamped plan submitted last month moves the location of the four-story hotel to another part of the parcel, and the additional town homes would now go where the commercial offices were originally supposed to be, according to Boone.

Wednesday night, Boone spoke of various commercial developments having been built next to neighborhoods in the Roanoke valley that enhanced the area.

“I understand uncertainty brings uneasiness,” Boone said Wednesday night.

He also said he hasn’t received any call from concerned residents since speaking with them in March, stating he was glad to meet with anyone anytime.

Boone also reiterated the hotel built there would be an “upscale” establishment, and would support county initiatives like the recently started shuttle that takes people from the park-and-ride to McAfee Knob.

He also said the land will end up being used commercially eventually.

“Hotels are some of these least invasive commercial properties there are,” Boone said. “We just have to decide what we want that to be.”

Boone also said more affordable housing is necessary for a diverse population.

“Not everyone can afford single patio homes,” he said.

Boone said while he can’t exactly say what the prices will be with current construction costs, though he would like to see them in the $300,000 range.

He also said he expects the development to bring in $30 million in development and approximately $350,000 annually to the county’s tax base.

Much of the crowd left disgruntled Wednesday night near the end of the meeting.

Boone said construction should start next spring or summer.